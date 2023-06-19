Actress Zooey Deschanel shared a powerful message on co-parenting as she celebrated Father's Day on Sunday.
Deschanel shared the message on Instagram, alongside photos of her two children Charlie Wolf and Elsie Otter with their dad -- Deschanel's ex-husband Jacob Pechenik -- and "Bonus Daddy," Deschanel's longtime boyfriend Jonathan Scott.
"As a mom in a co-parenting family I am just so grateful for the dads in mine and my kids' lives!," Deschanel wrote, adding, "Happy Father's Day to all who father and nurture and mentor today! Hope you feel celebrated."
Included in the photos Deschanel shared was a shot of Scott riding what appeared to be the TRON Lightcycle / Run roller-coaster at Walt Disney World alongside Pechenik.
She also shared photos of Scott and Pechenik holding Charlie and Elsie, as well as photos of the kids' grandfathers.
- 1
- 2
- 3
Pechenik and Deschanel announced they were splitting in September 2019 after four years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in 2020.
Deschanel and Scott, the star of "Property Brothers," appeared to publicly confirm their relationship in late 2019. The duo met while filming the AppleTV+ series "Carpool Karaoke" that same year.
Scott also shared a Father's Day message on his Instagram account, writing in a post, "Being a bonus dad has been one of my greatest accomplishments and adventures so far. Thank you Dad for the advice over the years and #HappyFathersDay to all the father figures out there."
Along with the message, Scott shared photos of himself with Deschanel's two children as well as photos of artwork and cards from the kids.
Deschanel commented on her partner's post, writing, "Best bonus dad ever!!!" alongside three smiling face emoji.
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC News.