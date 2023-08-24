3:25How child care startups are helping working parentsfamilyParentingAugust 24, 2023How child care startups are helping working parentsSome entrepreneurs are addressing the U.S. child care crunch by connecting those in need of child care with stay-at-home parents.Up Next in familyParents navigate challenges and costs of child careAugust 22, 2023Child therapist shares 5 things he avoids doing when playing with his kids August 24, 2023Author surprises dad with her 1st published book on store shelves August 23, 2023