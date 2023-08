Child therapist shares 5 things he avoids doing when playing with his kids

Child therapist shares 5 things he avoids doing when playing with his kids

Child therapist shares 5 things he avoids doing when playing with his kids

Child therapist shares 5 things he avoids doing when playing with his kids

Child therapist shares 5 things he avoids doing when playing with his kids

Joshua Terhune, a child therapist and dad of two, says he spends at least 15 minutes a day letting his kids lead during playtime, without asking questions or judging the outcome.