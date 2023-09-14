0:37Dad-to-be surprised by colleagues with baby shower familyParentingSeptember 14, 2023Dad-to-be surprised by colleagues with baby shower Gabriel Nuez was nearly speechless upon walking into a room full of balloons, cake and decorations. His partner Adriana thanked the staff for “appreciating dads as well” in their celebrationsUp Next in familyJimmy Buffet's daughter honors late singerSeptember 7, 2023Dad breaks down in tears when he realizes grandson is named after him September 7, 2023Mother surprises daughter with thoughtful surprise from late dadSeptember 6, 2023