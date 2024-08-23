If there's no use crying over spilled milk, then this TikTok trend is proof that there's call for celebration over melted ice cream.
The latest trend heating up on TikTok combines just two ingredients to create a pancake-like batter that's gaining viral attention from home cooks who've tested it out.
While a traditional pancake is made with flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, eggs and milk, this process skips some steps since the custard based of ice cream already contains a majority of the would-be wet ingredients in frozen form.
"Good Morning America" contributor Lori Bergamoto got the scoop on the viral recipe and made a batch at home with her kids to put the taste to the test.
"Those are really good mom," they told her with a thumbs up.
