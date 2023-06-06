"Congratulations to the exceptional winners of this year's Restaurant and Chef Awards, whose incredible achievements and dedication to culinary excellence have left an indelible mark on our industry," Clare Reichenbach, CEO of the James Beard Foundation, said before the culinary crowd on Monday night at the Lyric Opera in Chicago. "As we celebrate, it's important to acknowledge the significant work that these accomplished restaurants and chefs have done to push American food culture forward using their immense creativity, passion and talent to create extraordinary experiences on behalf of others."