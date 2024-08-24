Renowned chef and restaurateur Mawa McQueen is known for her bold global flavors and elevated takes on African-fusion cuisine, and she recently shared three dishes for home cooks to try at home that will deliver a true taste of her culinary perspective right in the comfort of their own kitchens.
The Aspen, Colorado-based chef and author, whose culinary career has spanned three continents and counting, joined "Good Morning America" on Saturday to recreate a selection of delicious dishes including a traditional West African peanut stew.
With recognitions from the MICHELIN Guide and James Beard Foundation, McQueen has been celebrated for embracing her international heritage executing Afro Mediterranean cuisine with French American flair. Her hyper-seasonal approach to food recently garnered the attention of culinary icon Eric Ripert, host of the Cayman Cookout, a long weekend of culinary events in mid January at the Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman on Seven Mile Beach, where McQueen will join for the first time along with fellow top chefs, mixologists and wine experts from around the world.
Check out her full recipes below.
Grilled Berbere-spiced Cauliflower
Ingredients
2 heads cauliflower, outer leaves removed
1 teaspoon salt
2 teaspoons berbere spice
1/4 cup olive oil
Fresh parsley or cilantro, chopped (for garnish)
Directions
Heat grill to medium.
Cut the stem off the cauliflower heads to create a flat surface. Cut the cauliflower heads into 2 to 3 (depending on the size of the cauliflower) thick slices to create "steaks."
Brush each side of the cauliflower steak with olive oil.
In a small bowl, mix salt and berbere spice together. Sprinkle evenly over both sides of the cauliflower steaks.
Once grill is heated, place cauliflower on the grill and let cook for 5 to 6 minutes, until grill marks start to appear. Flip the cauliflower and grill for an additional 5-6 minutes, or until the cauliflower is tender. Remove from grill.
To plate with Mafé, place peanut curry on the dish and top with cauliflower steak. Sprinkle with chopped cilantro or parsley and crushed peanuts.
Mafé - African Peanut Stew
Ingredients1 quart grapeseed oil
2 cups chopped garlic
1/2 cup minced ginger
1 scotch bonnet pepper, minced small
5 pounds diced onion
1 can (5-pound / #10 can) diced tomatoes
6-ounce can tomato paste
10 pounds peanut butter
Kosher salt and black pepper to taste.
16 quarts water
Directions
Heat the oil over medium-high heat on a large stock pot and caramelize onion until golden brown for 20 minutes.
Add garlic, ginger and scotch bonnet pepper, stirring to prevent burning.
Stir in the tomato paste and cook, stirring, for 3 minutes, until the paste and onions have combined and are a shade darker.
In a container, dilute the peanut butter with some of the water to loosen it. Stir in the water+peanut butter mixture into the pot, add diced tomatoes, bring to a boil and turn heat down to a moderate simmer for 25 minutes, stirring to prevent it from burning. (The oil will be separating in the sauce.)
Taste, adjust seasoning with salt and pepper.
African Bison Pastel
Ingredients1 pie dough sheet, yields 6 pastel
For the filling:
5 pounds ground bison
1 cup chopped garlic
4 medium red bell peppers, diced
3 large yellow onion, diced
3 tablespoons vegetable base
2 cans tomato paste
2 bunch cilantro
3 tablespoons curry powder
2 tablespoons ground cumin
3 tablespoons turmeric
1 tablespoon paprika
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
For baking the pastel:
Preheat oven to 350 F.
Prepare a cookie sheet with a baking mat, nonstick foil, parchment paper or oil. Set aside.
In a large skillet cook ground bison, onions, garlic and bell pepper until bison is cooked through, onions are translucent and peppers are soft. Drain any excess fat.
Add spices, vegetable base, tomato paste, cilantro, salt and pepper to ground bison mixture and cook for 5 minutes.
Remove from hot burner, place on a container or sheet tray to cool. The empanadas are best assembled if the filling is cold.
Roll out pie crusts. Using a cookie cutter or an empanada/dumpling maker, trace circles onto each pie crust. I can get 6 per crust.
With leftover pie crust, mix and roll out and continue cutting circles, until all dough is used.
Lay a pie crust circle down on prepared sheet. Add 2-3 tablespoons of filling to the middle of the circle.
Fold pie crust circle in half, keeping the filling inside, and press edges down with a fork.
Arrange pastel on sheet tray.
Beat egg in a small bowl with 2 teaspoons turmeric and brush on top of each empanada.
Bake for 12 to 15 minutes or until tops are golden.
Remove from oven and serve.
For deep frying the pastel:
Deep fry the pastels in a nonstick skillet filled with oil or in a deep fryer until golden brown.
Drain in a metal colander or place on paper towel and serve.
Notes:
Freeze uncooked pastel or keep in an airtight container in the refrigerator for 3 days.
Serve with side of aioli or chermoula.
