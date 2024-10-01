For home cooks looking to add an easy health boost to breakfast or satisfy their sweet tooth while supercharging dessert, dietitian Rachel Beller has some simple swaps for any plate that could have a powerful impact.
Power in Pink: Dietitian tips to supercharge your meals
Beller joined "Good Morning America" on Tuesday with three easy, yet unexpected ways to supercharge breakfast, lunch or dessert that may help reduce some cancer risks.
And while there’s no single food or diet that can prevent or cure cancer, the "SpiceRack" cookbook author has crafted dozens of recipes targeted to help reduce the risks for breast cancer and manage weight with what people eat consistently over time.
These meal upgrades feature delicious, nutrient-rich foods that research suggests may help at a cellular level to reduce those risks.
Front load breakfast with fiber
Beller understands that consistently meeting personal fiber goals can be a challenge when research suggests that the optimal amount for risk reduction is 30 to 35 grams of fiber per day.
Her suggestion? Front load your day with 10 to 15 grams of fiber before noon to help meet the daily goal.
Fiber has been linked to lower cancer risk due to its potential ability to aid with weight management, support hormonal balance, improve gut health and help balance blood sugar levels, according to research from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Fiber content of common breakfast foods
1 cup raspberries or blackberries = 8 grams of fiber
1 pear = 6 grams of fiber
1 cup edamame = 9 grams of fiber
1 avocado = 10 grams of fiber
1 slice of sprouted flourless bread = 3 grams of fiber
1 cup sweet potatoes = 4 grams of fiber
Recipes to reach morning fiber goals
Avocado chia spread on sprouted flourless bread: Total fiber ~11 grams
1 slice sprouted flourless bread, 3 grams
1/2 avocado, 5 grams
2 teaspoons chia seeds, smashed into avocado, 3 grams
Pear bliss parfait: Total fiber ~13.5 grams
Yogurt
Pear (diced), 6 grams
1 tablespoon protein powder, almond, 1.5 grams
2 teaspoons oat fiber, 6 grams
Nutrient-rich dressing or sauce for fiber-filled lunch
At lunch time, Beller suggests packing in nutrients to support overall health, such as her power spiced dressing that features spices and ground flax seeds.
Garlic and onion specifically have been linked to lowering breast cancer risk, Beller shared from a 2019 case control study.
Check out Beller's recipes to add spice and flax seeds to lunches below.
Spiced Flax Dressing
Ingredients
2 tbsp ground flaxseeds
1 tsp Dijon mustard
2 tbsp rice vinegar or apple cider vinegar (or lemon juice)
2 tbsp olive oil
1 tsp Vegitude Power Spice Blend
Salt and pepper to taste
2-3 tbsp water (to thin as needed)
Directions
Whisk all ingredients together in a small bowl or jar. Gradually stir in water, adjusting to your preferred consistency. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
This dressing pairs wonderfully with roasted vegetables like carrots, eggplant, and other colorful veggies. You could also use it as a salad dressing.
Parsley Power Tonic
"Our beverages are another unexpected opportunity to further add more good to our day. I love making this power tonic as an after-meal drink to support digestion and GI comfort. It’s packed with powerful ingredients that may soothe digestion and provide additional antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties," Beller said.
"Parsley contains apigenin which may prevent cancer cell growth and have anti-estrogenic properties," according to a 2017 medical report on plant flavone apigenin.
Ingredients
8 cups water
2 fennel tea bags (or 2 teaspoons fennel seeds)
1 handful fresh parsley
1 teaspoon Ceylon cinnamon
Directions:
In a medium saucepan, combine all ingredients over medium heat.
Bring to a simmer, reduce heat to low, and let simmer for 8-10 minutes until the spices are fragrant.
Strain (optional) and serve warm or chilled. Store covered in the refrigerator for up to 4 days.
Showcase sesame for a nutrient powerhouse-packed dessert
Beller said these cookies made with both sesame seeds and tahini, the paste made of the ground seeds, "offer a deliciously satisfying treat, while packing a punch of nutritional benefits."
"Sesame seeds are the second-best dietary source of lignans, after flaxseeds," she said of the plant compounds that possess potential anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.
Plus, the addition of almond flour adds a nutrient-dense base to keep the cookies light, but filling with a boost of protein, fiber and healthy fats.
Sesame Cookies
Ingredients
1 1/2 cups almond flour
1/2 cup tahini paste
2 tablespoons pure maple syrup
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 teaspoon Ceylon cinnamon
1/4 cup raw sesame seeds
Directions:
Preheat your oven to 350°F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
In a mixing bowl, combine almond flour, tahini, maple syrup, vanilla extract, and cinnamon. If the mixture is too dry, add a little plant milk until it forms a dough that can be easily rolled into balls.
Place the sesame seeds on a plate. Roll the dough into 18 small balls, then roll them in sesame seeds to coat.
Transfer the balls to the prepared baking sheet and cover with another piece of parchment paper. Use your hand to flatten each ball into a cookie shape. Remove the top parchment sheet.
Bake for 10-15 minutes, or until the sesame seeds are golden brown.
Let the cookies cool for 10 minutes before serving. Enjoy!