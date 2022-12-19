On the eighth day of the 12 Days of Christmas Cookies on "Good Morning America", celebrity chef Alex Guarnaschelli shared her recipe for an easy cookie that's great on its own or sandwiched with ice cream -- the variations are up to you!

Check out the chef and Food Network star's full recipe below, and try it for yourself.

ABC News Chef Alex Guarnaschelli shares her favorite candy-filled holiday cookies.

Chocolate Candy Cookies

"This is such a classic. Sandwich with any kind of ice cream. Serve them as is," Guarnaschelli said. "Make a pudding parfait with cookies in the layers. For the candy, you can vary the flavors and types. Just note that adding whole (smaller) candies is better than mixing in chopped up candy bars," she suggested.

Prep time: 15-20 minutes

Cook time: 15-20 minutes

Yield: About 2 1/2 dozen cookies



Ingredients

1 cup, plus 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1 stick (1/4 pound) unsalted butter

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup dark brown sugar, tightly packed

1 egg

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 1/2 cups chocolate candies

Directions

Preheat the oven to 375 F.

Make the batter: Combine the flour and baking soda. Set aside. In the bowl of a mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, "cream" the butter with the sugars until smooth, 8 to 10 minutes until light and fluffy. Do NOT rush this step. Add the egg, salt and vanilla and beat until blended. Remove the bowl from the machine and stir in the flour mixture and candy. Refrigerate for 30 minutes.

Bake the cookies: Drop spoonfuls of dough onto a nonstick baking sheet, leaving space between each, as they will "spread" as they cook. Bake until light brown on the tops and edges, 10 to 12 minutes. Remove and allow the cookies to "firm up" a little, 5 to 10 minutes, before serving.

Cookie tip: Chill the dough for better results. You can even refrigerate, covered, overnight, and bake the next day.