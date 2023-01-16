In the South, grits are a tried and true, versatile and cost-effective staple ingredient that can shine on their own, as a side dish, for breakfast or as the base of a meal.

This "fabulously easy" iteration from Rosalynn Daniels adds bold barbecue flavor to a batch of lentils served over a big bowl of buttery, creamy grits.

Daniels, who develops simple recipes for her eponymous site and social media, shared this full recipe with "Good Morning America" to show home cooks that money-saving meals should be big on flavor.

The whole dish comes together in about 30 minutes and can be enjoyed any time of day. Plus, the grits can be made vegan with one-to-one swaps with non-dairy alternatives.

BBQ lentils and cheese grits

Rosalynn Daniels BBQ lentils over a bowl of creamy grits.

Ingredients



For the BBQ lentils

2 cups raw lentils

6 cups vegetable broth

1 bay leaf

1 cup diced carrots

1 white onion (diced)

1 1/2 cup barbecue sauce

1/2 tablespoon avocado oil

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika



Grits

3 1/2 cups cooked grits

1/4 cup milk of choice

2 tablespoons butter

1 cup cheddar (shredded)

1/2 cup Parmesan



Directions



In a large pot, bring lentils, vegetable broth and bay leaf to a boil. Let simmer uncovered for about 30-35 minutes or until lentils are tender.



While your lentils are cooking, start working on your sauce.



In a large skillet, heat 1/2 tablespoon avocado oil over medium heat.



Sauté your onions and carrots with salt, pepper and smoked paprika until the carrots are soft and onions are translucent. Add barbecue sauce and give it a good stir.

Drain lentils and reserve the cooking water.



Pour sauce over your lentils and mix well. If you find that your sauce is too thick, just add a little bit of your cooking water to thin it out.



To make your grits, mix all grits ingredients until cheese and butter has completed melted.



Serve your lentils over grits.

