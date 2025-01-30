As bird flu cases continue to rise in the U.S., heavily impacting egg-laying flocks, so have the prices on cartons of fresh eggs due to dwindling supply.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has predicted egg prices could rise up to 20% this year due to egg shortages resulting from the outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI.
Food safety and bird flu
Despite the outbreak, USDA officials have said the agency is "confident in the safety of the food supply." The agency stated previously that the chances of bird flu infection via eggs or poultry through the food chain are "extremely low."
The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service, Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, and Agricultural Research Service "have completed multiple studies to confirm that poultry and eggs that are properly prepared and cooked are safe to eat," the agency stated in a press release on Jan. 17. "Additionally, to verify the safety of the meat supply, these agencies have completed three separate beef safety studies related to avian influenza in meat from dairy cattle."
"USDA consistently operates on a science-based, step-by-step approach, informed by what it learns about this virus through its everyday work and research and surveillance efforts," the agency added, explaining that "APHIS continues to work closely with state animal health officials on surveillance efforts to look for the virus in commercial, backyard, and wild birds" as well.
American Egg Board president and CEO Emily Metz said in a statement Tuesday that American egg farmers would continue the fight against bird flu, noting that "volume sales of eggs at retail value have been up year-over-year for 22 consecutive four-week periods" despite the outbreak.
She added that the combination of avian flu showing up in dairy cattle and changes in migratory bird patterns due to extreme climate events were adding to the impact of the current threat.
Easy egg alternatives for cooking and baking
American consumers have increasingly shown up online in recent days in search of possible alternatives to eggs and other options for recipes without eggs until prices and supply even out.
6 egg substitutes and how to use them
Nicole Keshishian Modic, "Love To Eat" cookbook author and the food creator behind KaleJunkie, shared her top egg substitutes with "Good Morning America" previously.
Below, find a few of her suggested swaps.
Ground flax seed
For the equivalent of one egg to use in cooking and baking, combine one tablespoon of ground flax seed meal with three tablespoons of water. Mix and let it sit to thicken for five minutes.
Applesauce
Use 1/4 cup of applesauce in place of one egg.
Chia seeds
To make a chia "egg," Modic uses one tablespoon of chia seeds, plus three tablespoons of water. Mix and let it sit for five minutes until the texture has achieved a thicker, gooey consistency.
Aquafaba
The liquid from cooked chickpeas has long been used by vegan chefs to create whipped peaks, much like egg whites.
Modic suggests using three tablespoons of liquid from a can of garbanzo beans to use in place of one egg in recipes.
Silken tofu
Puree or whip 1/4 cup of silken tofu to replace an egg.
According to Modic, "You can even add 1/4 teaspoon of baking soda for a lighter texture."
Additionally, for fans of egg scrambles, regular tofu can be crumbled up and sauteed with a dash of salt and teaspoon of turmeric to make a perfectly golden yellow dupe.
Mashed banana
One small banana, mashed until gooey, equals one egg.