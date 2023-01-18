With egg prices reaching historic highs, home cooks have hatched alternate ideas to achieve similar outcomes with substitute ingredients for everything from scrambles to baking.

The wholesale price of a dozen eggs has more than quadrupled year over year, and with some experts predicting that prices are unlikely to decrease anytime soon, it's time to think outside the carton.

VCG via Getty Images Half-empty shelves of eggs and high prices are seen at a supermarket on Jan. 8, 2023 in Los Angeles.

6 egg substitutes and how to use them

Nicole Keshishian Modic, "Love To Eat" cookbook author and the food creator behind KaleJunkie, shared her top egg swaps with "Good Morning America."

Ground flax seed



To make the equivalent of one egg to use in cooking and baking, combine one tablespoon of ground flax seed meal with three tablespoons of water. Mix and let it sit to thicken for five minutes.



Applesauce



Use 1/4 cup of applesauce in place of one egg.



Chia seeds



To make a chia "egg," Modic uses one tablespoon of chia seeds, plus three tablespoons of water. Mix and let it sit for five minutes until the texture has achieved a thicker, gooey consistency.

Aquafaba



The liquid from cooked chickpeas has long been used by vegan chefs to create whipped peaks, much like egg whites.

Modic suggests using three tablespoons of liquid from a can of garbanzo beans to use in place of one egg in recipes.

Silken tofu



Puree or whip 1/4 cup of silken tofu to replace an egg.

According to Modic, "You can even add 1/4 teaspoon of baking soda for a lighter texture."

Additionally, for fans of egg scrambles, regular tofu can be crumbled up and sauteed with a dash of salt and teaspoon of turmeric to make a perfectly golden yellow dupe.

Mashed banana

