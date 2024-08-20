Beyoncé Knowles-Carter is debuting a new label, but not in the musical sense, rather a first-of-its-kind American whisky that the singer realized she was predestined to produce.
The "Texas Hold Em" singer announced the launch of SirDavis on Tuesday, hailing the bottled result of her years-in-the-making joint venture with Moët Hennessy, a "delicious American whisky that respects tradition but also empowers people to experience something new and unique in the category."
"I've always been drawn to the power and confidence I feel when drinking quality whisky and wanted to invite more people to experience that feeling," the SirDavis founder said in a statement.
Beyoncé crafts new whisky rooted in family's history
The longtime Japanese whisky enthusiast revealed why she felt destined to add this project to her already esteemed entrepreneurial portfolio, thanks to her family's heritage in the American South.
"When I discovered that my great-grandfather had been a moonshine man, it felt like my love for whisky was fated," Beyoncé said. "SirDavis is a way for me to pay homage to him, uniting us through a new shared legacy."
SirDavis is named in honor of Davis Hogue, her paternal great-grandfather, who was a farmer and a moonshiner during Prohibition and stashed whisky bottles in the empty knots of cedar trees for friends and family to find and enjoy.
That discovery became the catalyst for Beyoncé to start a whisky brand four generations later.
As an additional nod to her heritage, the whisky is finished, blended and bottled in her home state of Texas; which makes SirDavis the first Moët Hennessy spirits brand to be developed entirely internally in the U.S.
Beyoncé also lent her artistic direction to the eye-catching and clean bottle design; a tall vessel with ribbed glass that catches light to highlight the liquid. "It also features a black medallion with a regal bronzed horse, emblematic of strength and respect and symbolizing Knowles-Carter's Texas roots," the company stated.
"SirDavis is not only a revelatory and exceptional American Whisky, which we are very proud of. It is also a testament of the unwavering dedication to craftsmanship, heritage and innovation shared by LVMH and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Bernard Arnault, Chairman and CEO of LVMH said in a press release.
Beyoncé sought out Moët Hennessy to craft the one-of-a-kind flavor profile at a kismet moment as the revered house was already looking for an avenue to deepen its presence in the American whisky market.
Distiller details how he crafted new whisky for Beyoncé, describes tasting notes
Beyoncé's ideal whisky draws inspiration from Japanese and Scottish styles, so Moët Hennessy tapped Dr. Bill Lumsden -- one of the most globally awarded and highly regarded Master Distillers for his work on Glenmorangie and Ardbeg -- to take the lead on her creation.
He used the brand's bespoke mash bill -- a rare new offering in the American whisky category made of 51% rye and 49% malted barley -- to serve as the backbone of the liquid. Lumsden then combined traditional whisky-making techniques to deliver an elegant mouthfeel and texture that's reminiscent of Japanese and Scotch whiskies, while retaining the robust and deep flavors typical of classic American rye.
"With SirDavis, we looked to challenge the category norms and offer something new in the space," said Lumsden. "The distinctive grain selection and unusual secondary maturation in sherry casks helped us achieve a signature profile completely unique to SirDavis, one of bold sophistication."
According to the tasting notes, SirDavis drinkers can expect tangy hints of Seville oranges and raisins, spices of clove, cinnamon, and ginger along with Demerara sugar and toffee.
"On the palate, rich and buttery toffee are followed by an array of spices with cinnamon, clove, and classic rye spice up front. Soft malty and biscuity notes follow, intertwined with a vibrant citrus top note. Hints of honey on the finish are encountered with a soft, lingering finish reminiscent of plump sultanas and ripe cherries," the description stated.
Prior to its launch Moët Hennessy anonymously submitted the SirDavis liquid to numerous prestigious spirits competitions, according to the company.
It outperformed over 100 other entries in the category to take home Best In Class for American Whiskey from the 2023 SIP Awards, which is reserved SIP's highest acclaim from consumer judges.
SirDavis also received a Gold Medal with a 95 point score at the 2023 New York International Spirits Competition and a 93-point rating from the 2023 Ultimate Spirits Challenge.
How much is Beyoncé's new whisky and where to buy it
Well-known for pouring her heart out in power ballad lyrics, Beyoncé fans can begin pouring her award-winning spirit when it hits stores in September.
SirDavis retails for $89 a bottle and will be available for pre-order on the website before it hits store shelves nationwide, as well as in select airports -- LAX, JFK, SFO -- and stores in London, Paris, and Tokyo.