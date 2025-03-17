Bobby Flay is celebrating St. Patrick's Day in the most delicious way with bold flavors and a little bit of fun!
The celebrity chef, TV host and restaurateur is whipping up a mouthwatering cast iron-crusted NY strip steak with "shamrock" butter alongside roasted cabbage with honey mustard, dill, horseradish, and toasted spices on "Good Morning America" on Monday.
And that's not all, he's also shining a spotlight on his beloved cat, Nacho, and promoting his Made By Nacho endeavor.
Read on for the full recipes.
Cast Iron Crusted NY Strip Steak with "Shamrock" Butter
Serves: 4
Ingredients
4 each NY strip steaks, 2’’ thick each
1 tablespoon kosher salt, plus more to taste 1 tablespoon paprika
1 teaspoon ground coriander
1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
Avocado oil, for the pan
Chervil, for garnish
Shamrock butter, recipe follows
Directions
Preheat a large cast iron pan over medium-high heat with a few tablespoons of avocado oil until just smoking.
Season the steaks with the spice rub on just one side. Add the steaks spice rub-side down and cook, without touching, until a crust forms, about 4 minutes.
Salt the non-rub side while searing. Flip and cook until a crust forms on the bottom, about 4 minutes.
Transfer the pan into the oven and cook until the steaks reach an internal temperature of 130 degrees Fahrenheit for medium rare or 140 degrees Fahrenheit for medium.
Remove from the oven and allow to rest for 10 minutes.
Slice the steak into 1-inch slices against the grain and slather with the shamrock butter.
Garnish with fresh chervil and serve alongside the roasted cabbage.
For the Shamrock Butter
2 cups tightly packed baby spinach leaves
2 cups tightly packed parsley leaves
2 bunches scallions, greens only
1 stick unsalted butter, softened
1 jalapeno, roasted and peeled (*see note below)
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
Directions
Bring a medium pot of salted water to a boil and set up an ice bath.
Blanch the spinach, parsley and scallion greens for just 15 to 20 seconds until bright green, then shock immediately in the ice water.
Once cool, drain and squeeze all of the water out completely.
Lightly pat dry. Roughly chop, then add into a food processor with the butter, jalapeno, kosher salt and freshly ground pepper to taste.
Process until completely smooth and bright green. Transfer into an airtight container. This can be kept in the fridge for up to a week.
*Note: to roast the jalapeno, toss it with a teaspoon of avocado oil and season with salt and pepper. Place onto a small baking sheet and roast at 400 degrees Fahrenheit until golden brown and charred, turning once, about 15 to 18 minutes. Place the jalapeno into a small bowl, cover with plastic wrap and let steam for 15 minutes. Remove the stem and peel the jalapeno. Discard the seeds if desired but leave them in if you prefer the heat.
Roasted Cabbage with Honey, Mustard, Horseradish, Mint and Toasted Spices
Serves: 4-6
Ingredients
1 medium head napa cabbage, sliced in half lengthwise
2 tablespoons avocado oil, plus more for the pan
1 teaspoon fennel seed, toasted and ground
1 teaspoon caraway seed, toasted and ground
1 teaspoon smoked paprika
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
1 tablespoon honey
1 tablespoon dijon mustard
2 teaspoons whole grain mustard
2 teaspoons prepared horseradish
1 tablespoon freshly chopped mint
Directions
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.
Preheat a large cast iron pan over medium-high heat.
Toss the cabbage with the avocado oil, ground fennel, caraway, smoked paprika, and kosher salt and pepper to taste in a large bowl.
Drizzle a few tablespoons of avocado oil into the pan.
Place the cabbage into the pan, cut side down, and sear for 4 to 5 minutes until lightly charred and a golden crust starts to form.
Flip the cabbage and sear the other side for a few more minutes.
Transfer the pan into the oven and roast the cabbage for about 15 to 20 minutes or until tender and cooked through.
Meanwhile, make the glaze.
Whisk together the honey, dijon mustard, whole grain mustard prepared horseradish, mint and salt and pepper to taste in a small bowl.
Remove the cabbage from the oven and slather with the honey mustard glaze. Serve immediately.
'GMA' kitchen picks
