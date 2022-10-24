This Halloween, try your hand at a simple, festive dessert that resembles candy corn but tastes like a classic Rice Krispies treat.

Food blogger Karen Gifford, also known as The Food Charlatan, shared the gooey recipe with "Good Morning America." According to Gifford, the treat is perfect for a Halloween party and easy to make.

Halloween Candy Corn Rice Krispies Treat

Ingredients

For the white section

1 tablespoon butter

2 cups mini marshmallows, packed

Dash salt

2 cups Rice Krispies cereal

For the orange section

2 tablespoons butter

3 cups mini marshmallows, packed

Dash salt

Orange food coloring

3 cups Rice Krispies cereal

For the yellow section

2 1/2 tablespoons butter

4 cups mini marshmallows, packed

Dash salt

Yellow food coloring

4 cups Rice Krispies cereal



Directions



The Food Charlatan A slice of a Halloween rice krispie treat.

Prepare 3 microwave-safe bowls by spraying the inside with nonstick spray. Spray two 8- or 9-inch round cake pans and set aside.



For the white section of the candy corn: In the first bowl, add 1 tablespoon butter, 2 PACKED cups mini marshmallows, and a dash of salt. (Push the marshmallows down into the cup until you can't fit anymore.) Microwave on high in 30-second intervals until the marshmallows have just started to melt. Don't overdo it. Stir together until it's smooth, returning to the microwave as necessary.



Add 2 cups Rice Krispies cereal. Stir together. Spray your hands with nonstick spray or rub with butter. Divide the mixture into two and shape each one into a circle about 3 1/2 inches across. Place each one in the center of the cake pans.



For the orange section of the candy corn: In the second bowl, add 2 tablespoons butter, 3 PACKED cups mini marshmallows, and a dash of salt. (Push the marshmallows down into the cup until you can't fit anymore.) Microwave on high in 30-second intervals until the marshmallows have just started to melt. Don't over do it. Stir together until it's smooth, returning to the microwave as necessary.



Add orange food coloring and stir.



Add 3 cups Rice Krispies cereal and stir together.



Butter your hands again and divide the mixture in two. Wrap each one around the white circle in the cake pan. Smooth it together, pressing the orange section in so that there is room for the yellow section.



For the yellow section of the candy corn: In the third bowl, add 2 and 1/2 tablespoons butter, 4 PACKED cups mini marshmallows, and a dash of salt. (Push the marshmallows down into the cup until you can't fit anymore.) Microwave on high in 30 second intervals until the marshmallows have just started to melt. Don't over do it. Stir together until it's smooth, returning to the microwave as necessary.



Add yellow food coloring and stir.



Add 4 cups Rice Krispies cereal and stir together.



Butter your hands again and divide the mixture in two. Wrap each one around the orange section in the cake pan. Smooth it together, pressing firmly to make sure it is even across the top.



Let sit at room temperature until cool. Or toss it in the fridge or freezer for 10 minutes and it will be chilled in no time.



Use a plastic knife to wedge the entire circle of Rice Krispie treats onto a work surface, then cut it like a pie into 8 slices. You can slice it in the pan if you want, just make sure you don't scratch your pan, especially if you don't have a plastic knife.



Serve immediately. These can be made up to 24 hours in advance. Keep covered tightly and store on the counter.

