This Halloween, try a witchy way of snacking while you watch "Hocus Pocus 2," out Sept. 30 on Disney+.
Meg Quinn, author and creator of "The Cheese Board Deck," assembled a Sanderson sisters-inspired cheese and charcuterie board for "Good Morning America," to get into the Halloween spirit.
Quinn used rolled pieces of salami to mimic Winifred's unmistakable curly red locks, Tillamook White Cheddar for Sarah's long blonde hair and got creative with blackberries to create Mary's thick spiraled updo.
Check out all the ingredients below and watch how the board gets assembled.
Ingredients
Winifred
8 ounces Brie, face
Calabrese salami, hair
Black olives, eyebrows
Blueberries, eyes
Strawberry, lips
Jarlsberg, teeth
Radish, cheeks
Cashew, nose
Snap peas, dress
Mary
8 ounces Brie, face
Black olives, eyebrows
Blueberries, eyes
Strawberry, lips
Radish, cheeks
Cashew, nose
Blackberries, hair
Blueberries, hair
Red Grapes, dress
Sarah
8 ounces Brie, face
Black olives, eyebrows
Blueberries, eyes
Radish, lips and cheeks
Cashew, nose
Tillamook White Cheddar, hair
Purple grapes, dress
Additional decor
Jarlsberg, stars and cheese moon
Black olives, bats
Directions
Assemble as instructed in video, above.
