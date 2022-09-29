This Halloween, try a witchy way of snacking while you watch "Hocus Pocus 2," out Sept. 30 on Disney+.

Meg Quinn, author and creator of "The Cheese Board Deck," assembled a Sanderson sisters-inspired cheese and charcuterie board for "Good Morning America," to get into the Halloween spirit.

Quinn used rolled pieces of salami to mimic Winifred's unmistakable curly red locks, Tillamook White Cheddar for Sarah's long blonde hair and got creative with blackberries to create Mary's thick spiraled updo.

Meg Quinn, Aint Too Proud to Meg A "Hocus Pocus" inspired cheese, charcuterie and snack board.

Check out all the ingredients below and watch how the board gets assembled.

Ingredients



Winifred

8 ounces Brie, face

Calabrese salami, hair

Black olives, eyebrows

Blueberries, eyes

Strawberry, lips

Jarlsberg, teeth

Radish, cheeks

Cashew, nose

Snap peas, dress



Mary

8 ounces Brie, face

Black olives, eyebrows

Blueberries, eyes

Strawberry, lips

Radish, cheeks

Cashew, nose

Blackberries, hair

Blueberries, hair

Red Grapes, dress



Sarah

8 ounces Brie, face

Black olives, eyebrows

Blueberries, eyes

Radish, lips and cheeks

Cashew, nose

Tillamook White Cheddar, hair

Purple grapes, dress



Additional decor

Jarlsberg, stars and cheese moon

Black olives, bats



Directions



Assemble as instructed in video, above.

