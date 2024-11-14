Carla Hall's pumpkin cupcakes with apple pie filling can be prepped ahead for Thanksgiving dessert
Chef Carla Hall has a delicious and festive dessert that's perfect for every palate this Thanksgiving, and it can be prepped ahead to save time on turkey day.
The judge of "Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking" on Food Network stopped by "Good Morning America" on Thursday to share her pumpkin cupcakes with apple pie filling and cream cheese frosting.
She was joined by actors James and Oliver Phelps, who famously starred in the films as Fred and George Weasley, to share more behind-the-scenes anecdotes as the hosts of the magical-themed baking series.
Check out her full recipe below.
Pumpkin Cupcakes with Apple Pie Filling
Total: 1 hr 15 min (includes cooling time)
Active: 45 min
Yield: 12 cupcakes
Ingredients
Cupcakes:
Nonstick cooking spray
1 3/4 cups cake flour (see Cook’s Note)
2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice
1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon fine salt
One 15-ounce can pure pumpkin purée
1 cup granulated sugar
1 1/2 sticks (12 tablespoons) unsalted butter, melted
2 large eggs
1/4 cup milk
2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
Pie Crust Cutouts:
Half a rolled pie crust (store-bought or homemade)
2 tablespoons milk, for brushing
Orange, yellow and red sanding sugar, for sprinkling
Filling:
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
1 pound apples, peeled, cored and diced
1/4 cup granulated sugar
1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
Pinch fine salt
Cream Cheese Frosting:
8 ounces cream cheese, softened
1 stick (8 tablespoons) unsalted butter, softened
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
3 cups confectioners’ sugar
Fall-themed sprinkle mix, optional
Directions
Special equipment: a 12-cup muffin tin; a leaf-shape cookie cutter; a piping bag fitted with a large star tip
For the cupcakes: Position an oven rack in the center of the oven and preheat to 350 degrees F. Prepare a 12-cup muffin tin by spraying the cups with cooking spray.
Whisk the flour, pumpkin pie spice, baking powder and salt together in a large bowl. Whisk the pumpkin, granulated sugar, butter, eggs, milk and vanilla together in a medium bowl. Pour the pumpkin mixture into the flour mixture and gently fold until just incorporated (it's okay if there are some lumps).
Divide the batter between the cups of the muffin tin, filling each about three-quarters full. Bake until the tops spring back when pressed lightly with your fingertip and a toothpick inserted into the cupcakes comes out clean, 24 to 28 minutes. Cool the cupcakes in the pan for 10 minutes, then remove from the pan and cool on a rack completely, about 30 minutes.
Meanwhile, for the pie crust cutouts: While the muffins are cooling, line a baking sheet with parchment. Cut out 12 leaves with a leaf-shape cookie cutter from the pie crust. Brush each with milk and sprinkle generously with all three colored sugars. Roll up 4 pieces of aluminum foil into small logs about the width of the baking sheet and about 1/2 inch thick. Place them on the baking sheet and drape the leaves over them. Bake with the oven still at 350 degrees F until deep golden brown, 10 to 15 minutes, rotating the baking sheet halfway through. Let cool completely on the baking sheet.
For the filling: Melt the butter in a nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add the apples and cook until they begin to soften, about 5 minutes. Pour in 1/2 cup water and cook until reduced by half, about 3 minutes. Add the granulated sugar, pumpkin pie spice and salt. Cook, stirring frequently, until the apples are tender and the sauce is syrupy, about 10 minutes. Set aside.
For the cream cheese frosting: Beat the cream cheese, butter and vanilla in an electric mixer with a paddle attachment until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Add the confectioners’ sugar 1 cup at a time, starting on low speed and then beating on high until completely combined, about 30 seconds per cup. Once all the sugar is combined continue to beat the frosting until very smooth and light, about 1 minute. Transfer the frosting to a piping bag fitted with a large star tip.
To fill and top the cupcakes, use a teaspoon or melon baller to take a small scoop out of the top center of each cupcake (discard these cupcake pieces or save them for another use). Spoon some of the apple filling into each hole. Pipe a generous swirl of the frosting on top of each cupcake and then decorate the top of each cupcake with the fall sprinkle mix if using. The cupcakes can be refrigerated for up to 2 hours at this point if you prefer them chilled.
Gently push a pie crust cutout into the frosting of each cupcake just before serving.
Cook’s Note: When measuring flour, we spoon it into a dry measuring cup and level off excess. (Scooping directly from the bag compacts the flour, resulting in dry baked goods.)
Make ahead
Pie Crust leaves
Apple filling
Frosting
Decor swaps
Gel food coloring instead of sanding sugar on leaves
Apple chips and Fall colored sprinkles
Swaps
Baked Sweet Potato puree instead of pumpkin.
If using canned sweet potatoes, drain first and place in 350° oven on sheet pan (covered) for 15-20 minutes to dry out a bit. Then puree.
Store-bought shortbread cookie dough instead of pie crust.
Tips
Use large ice cream scoop to portion cake batter into muffin tin
Make your frosting or use store-bought
Make cupcakes ahead and freeze
Shape aluminum foil into small logs to shape dough leaves. This creates movement, because they're not flat
Recipe reprinted courtesy of Carla Hall.