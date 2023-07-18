National Dole Whip Day is just around the corner and Disney will celebrate for three days straight in honor of the 40th anniversary of the beloved tropical frozen treat.
The Disney Parks Blog released a Foodie Guide to DOLE Whip Day 2023 to share all the latest details about the celebration, which runs from July 20-23.
"Few items are more iconic than this sweet treat. It spans across various Disney Parks and Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa, and even on the high seas aboard Disney Cruise Line," the blog stated. "From the classic DOLE Whip to more unique flavors and combinations like the Chile-Mango Whip at Disneyland Resort, there is something for everyone to enjoy when it comes to DOLE Whip."
The Disney Parks Blog suggested patrons keep their eyes peeled for exciting updates on the site, as well as the Disney Eats and Disney Parks social channels.
Dole Whip first debuted in 1984 and many fresh, flavorful iterations have been rolled out since then.
Click here to see where all the festive Dole Whip menu items are being offered throughout Disneyland, Walt Disney World, Epcot, Disney Hotels and more specific locations.