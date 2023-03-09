Fans of the famed frozen pineapple dessert Dole Whip will no longer require a ticket to their nearest Disney park to get a taste of the frozen sweet treat.

Dole Packaged Foods officially unveiled its first at-home version of the iconic Dole Whip during the Natural Products Expo West trade show in Anaheim, California, this week -- less than 2 miles from Disneyland Resort.

Prior to the massive food convention, Dole announced in a press release that the treat, which is typically served only at Walt Disney World, Disneyland, and the Dole Pineapple Plantation on Oahu, would soon be available in the freezer aisle of your local grocery store.

The new packaged Dole Whip is described as "a better-for-you dessert with a creamy texture and made with real fruit," according to the press release. It comes in three flavors: classic pineapple, mango and strawberry.

It is one of 10 new products hitting shelves this year from Dole. Other items include "healthier" snack options like dried fruit bites, gut-healthy beverages and more.

The frozen swirled dairy-free dessert first debuted in 1984 at the Magic Kingdom as part of the Hawaii-founded fruit producer's sponsorship of the Enchanted Tiki Room. It later hit menus for guests at Disneyland in 1986, and with its growing popularity has since boasted various limited-edition flavors and uses.