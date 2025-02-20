Cheetos is turning up the heat with a tangy twist, introducing a Flamin' Hot Dill Pickle flavor that's sure to excite snack lovers.
The brand announced its new Flamin' Hot Dill Pickle flavor last week with a playful Instagram post that read simply, "y'all won."
The post featured a humorous "urgent" memo addressed to employees, jokingly suggesting an internal hunt for the person who "leaked" the news about the new flavor.
The message, with some lines blacked out for dramatic effect, confirmed the rumors and teased fans by stating, "Since everyone now knows about it, we'll be pushing the release date up."
"Starting today, you can find Cheetos Flamin' Hot Dill Pickle in stores!" the message read. "We hope you all enjoy this month-long flavor run, but if you had anything to do with the leak -- know that we will find you."
What does Cheetos Flamin' Hot Dill Pickle taste like?
Cheetos Flamin' Hot Dill Pickle combines the fiery kick of Flamin' Hot seasoning with the tangy flavor of dill pickles, a pairing fans have long requested.
The company highlighted fan-created recipes on social media, like sprinkling Flamin' Hot Cheetos on pickle spheres, and noted pickle's rise as a top trend for 2025.
When is the new Cheetos' Flamin' Hot Dill Pickle available in stores?
Bags of Cheetos Flamin' Hot Dill Pickle are available now and can be purchased at retailers nationwide.
Pickles, already a hot food trend in 2024, have inspired a wide variety of dill-flavored snacks and even a viral sub sandwich, sparking further consumer cravings for all things pickled.
ABC News reached out to Cheetos for comment on the new release but did not immediately hear back.