Chef Einat Admony, who is known as the ultimate balaboosta, which is Yiddish for "perfect housewife," is a chef and owner of several restaurants across New York City.

Admony owns Balaboosta, a fine dining Middle Eastern restaurant, Kish-Kash, a couscous bar, and Taim, a falafel chain.

She's also the author of two cookbooks, Balaboosta and Shuk.

She grew up in Tel Aviv and worked as a cook in the Israeli Army. She walked away from college after two months, roamed around Germany as a gypsy, and then packed up her life to move to New York City.

She recently dropped by "GMA3" to share a holiday recipe from one of her cookbooks.

Quinoa Jerusalem Artichoke Latkes with Preserved Lemon and Yogurt Dressing

Ingredients:

1/4 cup quinoa, uncooked

4-5 medium Jerusalem artichokes, peeled and cubed

1 medium spanish onion

1 medium Idaho potato, peeled

2 teaspoons rosemary, finely chopped

2 teaspoons thyme, finely chopped

Salt

Black Pepper

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

In a small pot, bring water to boil and cook Jerusalem artichokes until soft, about 15 minutes.

Lay a thin towel over a medium sized mixing bowl and grate the potato and onion onto the towel. Squeeze out the moisture through the towel, discard liquid and place squeezed onion and potato in the bowl. Perform this step when boiling is almost complete or afterwards to prevent oxidation of potatoes.

Mash the Jerusalem artichoke with a potato masher or by hand and add to the bowl, as well as the cooked quinoa, rosemary, thyme, salt and black pepper to taste and mix.

Line a 9" square pan with parchment paper and spread the mixture evenly, packing tightly.

Bake for 20 minutes, then let cool.

To serve, flip latkes onto a cutting board, cut to squares and fry to golden brown in 1/2" of oil. Drain on paper towel over a plate. Once baked, latkes can be kept in refrigerator for up to three days before frying.

Season with salt, plate, and enjoy!

Preserved lemon and yogurt dressing

Ingredients: 8 wedges of preserved lemon

1/4 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice

1/4 cup water

2 tablespoons honey

1 teaspoon tumeric

2 teaspoons kosher salt

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 cups Greek yogurt

Directions:

Rinse the preserved lemon wedges and remove the pits, transfer to a blender.

Add the lemon juice, water, honey, turmeric, salt and olive oil and blend on high speed until you have a completely smooth mixture - this may take a couple of minutes.