Chef Jamie Oliver is an expert on making meals that are big on flavor but low on effort.

This technique for a simple seafood dinner, for instance, uses just seven ingredients.

On Thursday, the chef and cookbook author of "One: Simple One-Pan Wonders," joined "Good Morning America" for the third consecutive day to share a salmon recipe from his latest collection.

Check it out below.

Salmon in a Bag with Spinach and Gnocchi

Salmon baked in foil with spinach and gnocchi.

Ingredients

1 ounce cheddar cheese

5 1/2 ounces frozen leaf spinach

2/3 cup reduced fat (2%) milk

1 bunch marjoram or oregano (3/4 ounce)

1 lemon

Two 5-ounce salmon fillets, skin on, scaled, pin-boned

14 ounces potato gnocchi

Directions

For the sauce, crumble the cheddar into a blender, add the frozen spinach, the milk, most of the marjoram leaves and a squeeze of lemon juice, then blitz until smooth. Season to perfection, then follow the rest of this method.

Salmon is one of the most common fish that we buy, so I wanted to share one of my favorite cooking methods for it. By creating a foil parcel, you not only beautifully steam the fish but also impart wonderful flavor from exciting ingredient combos, giving you a satisfying meal in just 15 minutes of oven time. Treat this recipe as a principle, have a go, then why not come up with your own combos?

Preheat the oven to 425 F. Place a large sheet of thick aluminum foil in a roasting pan, leaving half overhanging. In a blender, make your chosen sauce, then spoon into the center of the foil in the pan. Use a large sharp knife to slice two 1/2-inch-deep cuts into the skin-side of the salmon, then stuff in the remaining herb leaves.

Scatter, spoon or drizzle the rest of the ingredients over the sauce (like you see in the pictures), then sit the salmon on top. Season with a small pinch of sea salt and black pepper, and drizzle with a little olive oil. Fold in the foil overhang, and twist the edges to seal. Bake at the bottom of the oven for 15 minutes, or until the salmon is beautifully cooked through. Delicious served with an extra portion of steamed or roasted seasonal vegetables on the side.