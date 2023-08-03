Chef Kwame Onwuachi is a James Beard Award-winning chef. He has been named one of Food & Wine's best new chefs and a "30 Under 30" honoree by both Zagat and Forbes. Onwuachi wrote a cookbook, "My America: Recipes from a Young Black Chef," and is now the owner of one of New York City's hottest restaurants.
Onwuachi's NYC restaurant -- Tatiana by Kwame Onwuachi -- was inspired by his culinary muse and sister, Tatiana. His big sister looked after him while their mother worked as a chef in New York City, he said. The restaurant's diverse menu draws inspiration from his upbringing around the Bronx and the old neighborhood of San Juan Hill. Italian bakeries, Chinese takeout, Caribbean roti shops, corner stores and local bodegas are all reflected in the menu.
Onwuachi recently dropped by "GMA3" to share a recipe from his cookbook.
Berbere Spiced Lamb with Black Bean Hummus with Sweet Pickled Sultanas & Pickled Red Pearl Onions
Black Bean Hummus:
Ingredients:
1 15 oz. can of chickpeas
1 15 oz. can of black beans
1.5 tsp. of tahini
1 tbsp. minced garlic clove
Juice from one lemon
Water, as needed
Kosher salt, to taste
Directions:
Separately drain and rinse both beans well.
Add the chickpeas to a pot, add just enough water to cover the chickpeas, then add the black beans. Place the beans over high heat and bring to a boil.
Once boiling, pour the beans into a blender along with the tahini and garlic. Blend on high until a super smooth consistency is achieved then transfer to a mixing bowl to cool completely.
After the hummus has cooled, season with lemon juice and salt as desired.
Berbere Spiced Lamb
Ingredients:
8 ounces of ground lamb
3 tbsps. minced garlic clove
3 tbsps. fresh minced ginger
1/2 of a medium white onion, small dice
1/2 of habanero chili pepper
2 tbsps. of berbere
2 tsps. cumin
1/2 tsp. of ground cinnamon
1/4 tsp. of ground cardamom
Kosher salt, to taste
Neutral oil, as needed
Directions:
In a pan, add a generous amount of oil, more than enough to cover the bottom. Turn heat to medium and gently cook the garlic and ginger for about five minutes before adding the remaining ingredients, except for the lamb.
Cook for 15 minutes, stirring frequently and then add the lamb.
Stir the lamb constantly, breaking into small pieces. Once fully cooked, immediately remove from heat. Season with salt, as desired.
Sweet Pickled Sultanas
Ingredients:
Half a cup of golden raisins
1/4 cup of water
1/2 cup of white balsamic vinegar
1/3 cup of white granulated sugar
1/4 tsp. kosher salt
1 whole cinnamon stick
1 whole garlic clove
Directions:
Add all ingredients to a pot and bring to a simmer. Then reduce heat to low and cook for 30-40 minutes.
The end consistency should be a loose syrup. Let cool completely before serving.
Pickled Red Pearl Onion Ingredients:
1/2 cup of red pearl onion petals
1/4 inch of red bedroot, cleaned and sliced
3/4 cup of red wine vinegar
3/4 cup of water
1/2 cup white granulated sugar
Directions:
To separate into petals, gently cut off the root of the pearl onion then cut in half. Be mindful to cut evenly through the tip to maintain the onion shape. Peel off the onion skin then gently separate the petals from one another and set aside in a microwave safe container.
Meanwhile, heat the remaining ingredients in a stainless-steel pot over high heat.
Bring to a simmer, stirring occasionally, then pour over the pearl onion rings.
Allow to cool completely before using or storing in the refrigerator.
To Plate:
Spoon hummus on the plate and create an inner circle bed for the lamb.
Spoon spiced lamb in the center of the hummus.
Top with braised sultanas, pickled red pearl onions, and micro cilantro.
Serve with preferred flatbread (Onwuachi recommends pita or naan).