Onwuachi's NYC restaurant -- Tatiana by Kwame Onwuachi -- was inspired by his culinary muse and sister, Tatiana. His big sister looked after him while their mother worked as a chef in New York City, he said. The restaurant's diverse menu draws inspiration from his upbringing around the Bronx and the old neighborhood of San Juan Hill. Italian bakeries, Chinese takeout, Caribbean roti shops, corner stores and local bodegas are all reflected in the menu.