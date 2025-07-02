Chef Rocco DiSpirito's lemon herb ricotta pasta salad is summer on a plate, plus more fresh recipes
Chef Rocco DiSpirito joined "Good Morning America" on Wednesday to showcase a fresh lineup of seasonal recipes that are perfect for summer entertaining.
The celebrated chef, cookbook author, and host of "School of Rocco" is running a pop-up Rocco Restaurant in Southampton, New York, this summer where fans can taste his signature mix of wellness-forward and Italian-inspired cuisine.
Scroll below to check out his seasonal recipes in full.
Red, White and Blue Pasta Salad with Grilled Chicken and Lemon-herb Ricotta
Serves: 6 to 8
Ingredients
1 pound short pasta (such as fusilli, farfalle or orecchiette)
2 grilled chicken breasts, thinly sliced
1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved
1 cup blueberries
3/4 cups lemon-herb ricotta (see below)
One-quarter cup extra-virgin olive oil
Zest and juice of 1 lemon
One-quarter cup fresh basil, torn
2 tablespoons fresh mint, chopped
Kosher salt and cracked black pepper, to taste
Lemon-herb Ricotta (mix until fluffy and set aside):
3/4 cup whole milk ricotta
Zest of 1/2 lemon
1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil or parsley
Pinch of salt
Directions
Cook pasta until al dente. Rinse under cold water and drain.
In a large bowl, toss pasta with olive oil, lemon zest, lemon juice, salt, and pepper.
Add cherry tomatoes, blueberries, grilled chicken, basil, and mint. Toss gently.
Top with dollops of lemon-herb ricotta just before serving.
Burrata, Lettuce and Tomato Salad
Serves: 4
Ingredients
2 balls of burrata (about 4 ounces each), torn or halved
2 heads Little Gem or baby romaine lettuce, leaves separated
1 cup heirloom or cherry tomatoes, cut into bite-size pieces
1 small shallot, finely minced
1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
Flaky salt and freshly cracked black pepper, to taste
Balsamic vinegar, for finishing (aged or glaze preferred)
Toasted bread slices for serving (optional)
Directions
Make the vinaigrette: In a small bowl, whisk together the minced shallot, red wine vinegar and Dijon mustard. Slowly whisk in the olive oil to emulsify. Season with salt and pepper. Let sit for 5 minutes to mellow.
Prepare the vegetables: In a mixing bowl, gently toss the lettuce and tomatoes with the vinaigrette.
Assemble: Arrange dressed lettuce and tomatoes on a serving platter or individual plates. Add torn or halved burrata on top.
Finish: Drizzle lightly with balsamic vinegar. Sprinkle with flaky salt and more cracked pepper. Serve with toasted bread if desired.
Watermelon Poke Salad
Serves: 4 to 6 (as a starter or side)
"This is a fun, summery twist on poke that swaps tuna for juicy watermelon -- it’s vegan, refreshing and just as pretty. You’ll get crunch, creaminess and a ton of flavor in every bite," DiSpirito said of this plant-based dish.
Ingredients
4 cups seedless watermelon, cut into 3/4-inch cubes
1 large avocado, diced
1/2 English cucumber, halved and thinly sliced
1/4 cup thinly sliced radish or watermelon radish
2 tablespoons pickled red onion (optional)
1 tablespoon toasted black sesame seeds
2 tablespoons chopped scallions
Microgreens or cilantro leaves, for garnish
Lime wedges, for serving
Dressing
2 tablespoons soy sauce or tamari
1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil
1 tablespoon lime juice
1 teaspoon rice vinegar
1/2 teaspoon agave or honey
1/2 teaspoon grated fresh ginger
Pinch of chili flakes or a dash of sriracha (optional)
Directions
In a small bowl, whisk together the dressing ingredients. Taste and adjust seasoning -- you want it bright, tangy and umami-rich.
In a large mixing bowl, gently toss the watermelon cubes with 2 tablespoons of the dressing. Let it sit for 5 to 10 minutes to absorb flavor.
Fold in the avocado, cucumber, radish and pickled onion if using. Drizzle in a little more dressing as needed.
Transfer to a large shallow bowl or platter. Garnish with sesame seeds, scallions, and microgreens. Serve with lime wedges.br />
Sardinian Flatbread with Stracchino Cheese, Rosemary & Olive Oil (Pane Carasau con Stracchino)
Serves: 4 to 6 (as an appetizer)
Ingredients
4 large sheets of pane carasau (Sardinian flatbread or other thin, crisp whole wheat crackers)
8 ounces stracchino cheese (or crescenza), torn into pieces
1 tablespoon fresh rosemary, finely chopped
1 to 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
Flaky sea salt, to taste
Directions
Preheat oven to 400 F.
Assemble: Place sheets of pane carasau on a baking sheet lined with parchment. Distribute torn stracchino cheese evenly over each sheet.
Bake: Bake for 4 to 5 minutes, or until the cheese is melted and the edges of the flatbread are golden brown.
Finish: Remove from oven and immediately sprinkle with chopped rosemary, flaky sea salt and a generous drizzle of extra-virgin olive oil.
Serve warm as a crispy, cheesy snack or starter.
