Molly Baz is back with a zippy new flavor launch from her hit specialty mayonnaise line that could be the perfect summer sandwich condiment: Miso Mayo.
The two-time New York Times bestselling cookbook author, known for her flavor-packed recipes and quirky culinary lingo -- like "Cae Sal" for "Caesar salad" -- launched the new umami-forward white miso Ayoh flavor on Wednesday.
"It's the latest and the greatest, my new obsession," she said in a video on Instagram, discussing the "years in the making" "magical flavor" she saved specifically for summer.
The salty and sweet condiment is made with a blend of white miso, toasted sesame seeds, and a touch of brown sugar, which Baz said is "acidic and a little roasty, toasty."
"It can be a marinade, it can be a dressing," she said -- or her personal favorite, the saucy base for a summer tomato sandwich.
Ayoh is available online, as well as hitting shelves nationwide in July at Whole Foods Market, following Baz's recent $4.5 million deal that helped secure the LA-based entrepreneur a spot in the popular grocery chain.
Check out Baz's recipe below for an taste of the hit summer condiment.
Miso Mayo Tomato Sando
Ingredients
2 slices of bread, classic white or a crusty sourdough
1 juicy summer tomato (heirloom if you're feelin' fancy)
A fat squirt of Ayoh Miso Mayo
Flaky salt (don't be shy)
Black pepper (lots)
Optional zhuzh-ups: fresh basil, sesame seeds, a drizzle of olive oil, a swipe of butter if you're extra
Directions
Butter up the bread and toast it up. Give that bread a nice golden tan. Just toast 1 side only. The toasted side becomes the inner part of the sando.
Slice your toms. Thick slabs of tomato only. None of that paper-thin nonsense. Lay them out, super generously season with salt & pepper, and give 'em a minute to drip their little hearts out.
Sauce it up. Take your Ayoh Miso Mayo and slather it on both slices. Top. Bottom. Maybe even the sides. Miso's got toasted sesame + brown sug', and that nutty-savory-sweet combo deserves full coverage.
Assemble the sando. Layer on your tomatoes. Crack over some more black pep. Shower with flaky salt. Maybe a leaf of basil if you're feeling herby. Maybe a little olive oil glisten if you wanna go full glossy.
Smush it gently to let the juices mingle. Then bite. Smile. Sauce your chin. Repeat.