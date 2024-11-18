Molly Baz launches new condiment Ayoh that might be a perfect upgrade for Thanksgiving leftovers
Molly Baz is a condiment queen with dozens of delicious sandwich recipes -- especially for Thanksgiving -- so this season was the perfect time for the bestselling cookbook author to launch her new CPG saucy mayonnaise brand, Ayoh.
Molly Baz launches 4 new mayonnaise condiments
As a recipe developer and self-described "sandwich freak," who once hosted a podcast devoted to "The Sandwich Universe," Baz concocted her new condiment line to solve a simple mission of packing more flavor per bite.
Ayoh has four core flavors: Original Mayo, Dill Pickle Mayo, Tangy Dijonayo, and Hot Giardinayo, which come in 12-ounce squeezable bottles, just like at a deli to help level up your sandwich game at home.
The components for a truly special and culinary sandwich, according to Baz, are its condiments, especially when doctored up with tasty additions like pickles, spices, herbs and vinegar.
Ayoh is available for purchase online as a 4-pack with all flavors for $40 or a 3-pack of one flavor for $36; 6-pack of one flavor for $54, with free shipping on orders $40 and over.
Plus, she shared three recipes with "Good Morning America" with various meat and bread vehicles for the specialty sauces.
Molly Baz sandwich recipes
Check out Baz's loaded sandwiches that are perfect for using up leftover turkey or ham with an added boost of flavor from the new gourmet mayo.
Hot 'n Spicy Turkey Club
Makes 1 triple-decker sando
"Spicy soppressata takes the place of bacon, and Ayoh Hot Giardinayo subs in for regular, boring-ass mayo in this spicy, crunchy, pickle-y level-up of a beloved American classic. You'll crisp it in a nonstick skillet–it takes a matter of 1 minute to do so, so don't let that part scare you. If you don't have leftover turkey but still wanna make it, deli sliced turkey will work just as well."
Ingredients
2 oz spicy soppresata or calabrese salami
8 ounces roasted turkey breast
3 slices milk bread or white sandwich bread
2 big handfuls Arugula
6 tablespoons Ayoh Hot Giardinayo
12 dill pickle chips
Directions
Crisp up the soppressata and do some prep:
In a large nonstick skillet, arrange as many slices of soppressata as will fit in an even layer. Set over medium heat and cook, flipping once, until sizzling and crips, 30 seconds-1 minute per side. Transfer to a plate and repeat with the remaining soppressata (you'll want about 2 oz per sandwich, so if you're making several sandwiches, scale up accordingly).
Slice your leftover turkey into nice ½" thick slices. Taste the turkey–is it seasoned well? If not, hit it with some salt and pepp.
Preheat the broiler. Arrange 3 slices of white bread or milk bread on a baking sheet and toast, flipping once halfway through until well toasted on both sides.
Build:
Slather one side of each slice of bread very generously with Hot Giardinayo
On two slices of bread, build the sando in this order: turkey, soppresata, arugula, pickles. Splash a little pickle juice on the arugula. Place one loaded piece of bread on the other, and top with the final slice.
Place 4 toothpicks into the sando to help keep it together, slice into 4 wedges, and serve!!
Dill Pickle Turkey Melt
Makes 2 Sandwiches
"You've undoubtedly had a tuna melt, but have you ever considered a turkey melt??? Leftover turkey (let's be honest, it probably got overcooked), gets rescued and reinvigorated by adding adding Ayoh Dill Pickle mayo, which lends moistness, flavor, and lots of dill pickle flavor to the world's most delicious turkey salad. We love this sandwich with melted Swiss, but cheddar or American would work great too."
Ingredients
8 ounces leftover cooked turkey or chicken (white meat)
1/3 cup Ayoh Dill Pickle Mayo, plus more for slathering
1 asian pear or granny smith apple
4 slices white sandwich bread or Japanese milk bread
4 slices Swiss cheese
Directions
Prep the turkey salad:
Cut the turkey breast meat into small bite-sized pieces; transfer to a medium bowl. Add ⅓ cup Ayoh Dill Pickle Mayo, and stir vigorously to combine–you want to really work the mayo into the salad so it becomes one. Season well with salt and pepper.
Thinly slice 1 Asian pear or granny smith apple.
Assemble:
Slather some more dill pickle mayo on one side of each sandwich. Pile the turkey salad on top (you should have enough for about 2 sandwiches). Generously layer some pear slices on top of the turkey. Place 1 slice of swiss on top and close the sandwich. Spread some Ayoh Creamy Mayo on the outside of each sandwich.
Arrange sandwiches in a skillet, cheese side down, and set over medium heat (cook one at a time if they don't fit together.) Cook until deeply golden brown and crisp, and the cheese is starting to melt, 2-3 minutes. Flip with a spatula and cook on the second side, 2-3 minutes longer. If the cheese needs a little more time to melt, throw a lid on the pan to encourage it.
Serve:
Transfer to a cutting board, season the outsides of the sandwich with salt, cut in half, and serve. Repeat with remaining 2 slices bread and ingredients to make the other sando.
The Ham 'n' Cran
Ingredients
3 oz cooked ham
3 oz aged sharp white cheddar
2 slices thick crusty sourdough
2 tablespoons Ayoh Dijonayo
3 tablespoons leftover cranberry sauce
Directions
Slice the ham and cheddar thickly, by hand if not sliced already (about 1/8-inch thick)
Slather one side of bread with Ayoh Dijonnayo, and the other with a thin layer of cranberry sauce. Pile the ham and cheddar on top, close the sandwiches, cut in half and serve.