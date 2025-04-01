Chipotle is bringing back its popular free burrito promotion in celebration of National Burrito Day, which falls on April 3.
The Mexican grill restaurant chain is reviving its burrito vault digital word game, which the company said fans played over 2 million times last year, and which lets people guess correct burrito combinations and play for a chance to earn a buy one, get one code to use in the Chipotle app or on its website for a free burrito.
"Last year, our Burrito Vault drove unprecedented fan engagement that resulted in our highest digital transaction day of all time," Chipotle's Chief Brand Officer Chris Brandt said in a statement. "Now, we are giving them another chance to crack the code and score more free burritos."
Chipotle said this year, it is giving away over $1 million worth of free burritos and up to 157,500 BOGO free entree codes. Each hour, Chipotle said it will give away 2,500 BOGO codes to the first 2,500 Chipotle Rewards members who make the correct guess.
To play Chipotle's burrito vault game, sign up for Chipotle Rewards and visit UnlockBurritoDay.com between March 31 at 9 a.m. ET and April 2 at 11:59 p.m. ET.
Additionally, Chipotle is offering all Chipotle Rewards members a $0 delivery fee offer for orders placed on April 3 on Chipotle's website and on its app with the code DELIVER.