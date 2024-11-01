After customers lodged complaints against Chipotle earlier this year, with claims of inconsistent portion sizes and viral videos on social media, the fast-casual Mexican restaurant is offering a response.
The company's interim CEO Scott Boatwright said on an earnings call Tuesday that the restaurant this quarter had "higher usage of ingredients as we focused on ensuring consistent and generous portions," amid claims of skimping from diners.
Boatwright, who stepped in after his predecessor Brian Niccol departed Chipotle in August for Starbucks, added that customers have since posted proof of bigger burritos and bowls on social media feeds.
Earlier this spring, when Chipotle Mexican Grill first came under serving size scrutiny on TikTok, the company's Chief Corporate Affairs and Food Safety Officer Laurie Schalow told "Good Morning America" in an emailed statement that there had been "no changes in our portion sizes, and we have reinforced proper portioning with our employees."
A representative for Chipotle did not immediately respond to a request for comment following Boatwright's announcement this week.
In the current economic climate, where consumers are pinching pennies and attempting to stretch their dollars, fast casual chains have vied even harder for customer retention with lower prices and limited-time deals.