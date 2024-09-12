McDonald's is launching a new slate of seasonal promotions to help Americans save on menu items this fall, as fast food and quick service restaurants continue to vie for hungry customers in search of the best bang for their buck.
McDonald's new menu promos for fall, $5 meal deal extended
The highly popular $5 Meal Deal that launched earlier this year to viral acclaim will now be available into December, the company announced Thursday.
The combo order comes with a choice of a McDouble or McChicken sandwich, small french fries, four-piece Chicken McNuggets and a small soft drink.
On Sept. 18, to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day, the Golden Arches will offer customers 50 cent double cheeseburgers.
In honor of National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day on Nov. 9, customers can get a McCrispy Chicken Sandwich for just $2.
Additionally, between Nov. 4 and Dec. 2, customers can order ahead via the app or in-restaurant to score a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets deal for just $1, once a week per customer.
Following its successful National French Fry Day and freebies this summer, McDonald's will extend its "Free Fries Fridays," where customers can get a free medium french fry with any $1 minimum purchase.
Prices of deals and offers may vary by location since McDonald's franchisees are independent business owners and set their own pricing.