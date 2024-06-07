Get ready for a summer of savings with fast food companies dishing out deals, discounts, and freebies on popular menu items.
McDonald's and Burger King recently announced dueling $5 meal bundles in an effort to drive customer retention, and other competitors are plating up seasonally timed promotions to entice eaters as well.
Here's a snapshot of spots offering up summer savings.
Burger King $5 value meal
The Miami-based burger chain confirmed last month to ABC News that it was accelerating value offers with its $5 Your Way deal launching in June.
The deal includes a choice of one of three sandwiches, a Whopper Jr., Chicken Jr. or Bacon Cheeseburger, with chicken nuggets, fries and a soft drink for just $5.
Chipotle
In tandem with the NBA Finals, the fast-casual Mexican grill is offering a "Free Throws, Free Codes" promotion that will take place on X.
When a player makes all of their free throws at the line, Chipotle will drop a text-to-win code from @ChipotleTweets on X.
The first 500 fans to text the designated code to 888222 will receive a free entrée from Chipotle. The restaurant chain will give away up to 17,500 free entrées per game.
McDonald's $5 value meal
The Golden Arches will soon roll out its new bundle offer that includes four items: a McDouble or McChicken sandwich, small fries, small soft drink and a four-piece Chicken McNuggets for just $5, starting later this month on June 25 for a limited time.
A representative for McDonald's did not confirm the exact duration of the deal.
Wendy's value menu
Wendy's recently launched a $3 English muffin meal combo on its breakfast menu that comes with a small portion of seasoned potatoes and choice of either a bacon, egg, and cheese English muffin sandwich or a sausage, egg and cheese English muffin sandwich.
Plus, the fast food chain has another longstanding value offer, the $5 Biggie Bag -- a meal deal that includes a choice of one of three sandwiches, spicy or classic chicken nuggets, fries, and a small soft drink.