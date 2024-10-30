Starbucks may be doing away with certain promos, but the cost for customers who request their drinks with nondairy milks just got cheaper.
The Seattle-based coffee chain announced Wednesday on its Q4 earnings call that starting Nov. 7, when the holiday menu returns to stores, the coffee chain will no longer charge extra for customizing beverages with nondairy milk -- including soy, oat, almond and coconut -- at company-owned and operated stores in the U.S. and Canada.
With nondairy milk substitutions coming in as the second most requested customization, according to the company, Starbucks said it expects this change will help almost half of current customers to see a price reduction on those orders.
"Core to the Starbucks experience is the ability to customize your beverage to make it yours. By removing the extra charge for nondairy milks, we're embracing all the ways our customers enjoy their Starbucks," CEO Brian Niccol said in the announcement.
When asked by ABC News if the move was a response to a March lawsuit that alleged Starbucks was violating the Americans with Disabilities Act by charging customers with lactose allergies extra for ordering nondairy milk alternatives -- as CBS first reported -- a spokesperson said the coffee company does not comment on ongoing litigation and pointed to new comments from the CEO.
Niccol added in a press release, "I made a commitment that we'd get back to Starbucks focusing on what has always set Starbucks apart -- a welcoming coffeehouse where people gather and we serve the finest coffee handcrafted by our skilled baristas."
"This is just one of many changes we'll make to ensure a visit to Starbucks is worth it every time," he added.