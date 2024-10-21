Starbucks is getting "Wicked" fans hyped for the highly-anticipated movie with a new slate of drinks and merchandise that add a fantastical flare to the menu.
In partnership with Universal Pictures, the Seattle-based coffee chain crafted two new beverages based on the upcoming cinematic event, and the drinks will be flying onto menus nationwide on Tuesday, Oct. 22, for a limited time.
The drinks are inspired by Oz's iconic duo, Glinda and Elphaba.
First up, Glinda's Pink Potion, which features a Mango Dragonfruit Starbucks Refreshers Beverage shaken with coconut milk, ice, and a scoop of freeze-dried dragonfruit that gets topped with a nondairy strawberry cold foam and finished with an Oz-dusting of colorful candy sprinkles.
"When dreaming up this beverage, we were inspired by Glinda's bright character and of course her iconic association with all things pink," Natalia Vasquez, Starbucks beverage developer said in a press statement. "This colorful beverage is topped with a nondairy cold foam infused with strawberry puree to add even more pops of pink, along with colorful candy sprinkles for a drink that is as vibrant as Glinda herself."
Elphaba's Cold Brew is a custom blend of small batched brew sweetened with peppermint-flavored syrup, topped with non-dairy matcha cold foam, and colorful green candy sprinkles.
"We were inspired by Elphaba's bold energy and stunning green skin when creating this recipe," said Rosalyn Batingan, Starbucks beverage developer. "Our signature cold brew gets an unexpected twist of peppermint topped with a nondairy matcha cold foam for a touch of Elphaba's famous green, finished with colorful candy sprinkles."
Plus, there are new "Wicked"-inspired Starbucks Cards and drinkware in select Starbucks stores available for a limited time, while supplies last.