The joy of popping open a small cardboard square to reveal and enjoy festive chocolate was cut short at day 10 of the Christmas countdown on one confectioner's Advent calendar this year.

Lidl has issued a voluntary recall of its Favorina 8.4-ounce premium chocolate Advent calendar due to possible salmonella contamination, according to a company announcement posted on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website Tuesday.

The recalled products, which have a barcode number of 4056489516965, were available for sale at Lidl stores from Oct. 12, 2022, through Dec. 5, 2022, and have a "BEST IF USED BY" year of 2023, the announcement stated.

The issue was found during routine testing, the company said, "which Lidl performs on an ongoing basis to help ensure safe and quality products for our customers."

As of time of publication, Lidl US had received no reports or complaints of illness related to the affected product.

"Lidl US takes the health and safety of its customers as its top priority. If customers have purchased this product, they should not consume the product, and immediately return it to their nearest Lidl store for a full refund," the recall announcement stated.

For more consumer information on this product recall and Lidl customer service click here.

The company said customers can return the product without a receipt for a full refund.

Salmonella are a kind of bacteria that can make people sick, and most types cause an illness called salmonellosis, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Most people with salmonellosis experience symptoms such as diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps, which may occur hours to days after infection, the CDC states, though some do not develop symptoms for several weeks.