Holiday baking is in full swing and this sweet, nutty spin on a classic Hanukkah treat will make an excellent addition to any dessert table.
Chef and cookbook author Jake Cohen whipped up a batch of his chocolate-tahini coconut macaroons with "Good Morning America" on Wednesday for the 12 Days of Christmas Cookies celebration.
Chocolate-tahini coconut macaroons
Yield: About 30 macaroons
Prep Time: 20 minutes, plus cooling and chilling time
Cook Time: 15 minutes
Ingredients
For the macaroons
2 large egg whites
1/2 teaspoon cream of tartar
3/4 cup granulated sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
4 cups (12 ounces) unsweetened finely shredded coconut
3/4 cup tahini
For decorating:
1 cup dark chocolate chips, melted
1 tablespoon coconut oil, melted
Toasted sesame seeds, for garnish
Directions
Bake the macaroons: Preheat the oven to 375°F. Line two sheet pans with parchment paper.
In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, whisk the egg whites and cream of tartar on medium speed until frothy. With the mixer running, slowly add the sugar, vanilla and salt. Whisk, gradually increasing the speed to high, until the egg whites hold stiff peaks. Add the coconut and tahini, then use a rubber spatula to fold by hand until just incorporated.
Using an ice cream scoop, spoon 1 1/2-tablespoon-sized macaroons onto the prepared baking sheets, spacing each 1 1/2 inches apart. Bake, switching and rotating the baking sheets halfway through, until lightly golden, 10 to 12 minutes. Let cool completely.
Decorate the macaroons: In a medium bowl, stir together the melted chocolate and coconut oil until smooth. Dip each macaroon in the chocolate to coat the bottom, letting excess drip off, then return to the parchment-lined tray. Drizzle remaining chocolate over the macaroons in a zigzag design, then sprinkle with sesame seeds. Refrigerate until the chocolate is set, about 15 minutes, then serve.