Holiday baking is in full swing and this sweet, nutty spin on a classic Hanukkah treat will make an excellent addition to any dessert table.

Chef and cookbook author Jake Cohen whipped up a batch of his chocolate-tahini coconut macaroons with "Good Morning America" on Wednesday for the 12 Days of Christmas Cookies celebration.

Chocolate-tahini coconut macaroons

Yield: About 30 macaroons

Prep Time: 20 minutes, plus cooling and chilling time

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

For the macaroons

2 large egg whites

1/2 teaspoon cream of tartar

3/4 cup granulated sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

4 cups (12 ounces) unsweetened finely shredded coconut

3/4 cup tahini

For decorating:

1 cup dark chocolate chips, melted

1 tablespoon coconut oil, melted

Toasted sesame seeds, for garnish

Directions

Bake the macaroons: Preheat the oven to 375°F. Line two sheet pans with parchment paper.

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, whisk the egg whites and cream of tartar on medium speed until frothy. With the mixer running, slowly add the sugar, vanilla and salt. Whisk, gradually increasing the speed to high, until the egg whites hold stiff peaks. Add the coconut and tahini, then use a rubber spatula to fold by hand until just incorporated.

Using an ice cream scoop, spoon 1 1/2-tablespoon-sized macaroons onto the prepared baking sheets, spacing each 1 1/2 inches apart. Bake, switching and rotating the baking sheets halfway through, until lightly golden, 10 to 12 minutes. Let cool completely.