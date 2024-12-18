Searching for the perfect easy holiday appetizer? This cheesy Christmas tree pull-apart bread is a must-try snack to add to your festive food list.
Scroll below for the full recipe, plus a recipe for a delicious cranberry brie crescent holiday wreath as well.
Christmas Tree Cheese Bread
Diane Morrisey decked the "Good Morning America" holiday recipes page with her cheese and spinach-filled, pull-apart, tree-shaped appetizer.
Ingredients
12 ounces frozen chopped spinach, thawed and squeezed dry
6 ounces cream cheese, softened
2 cloves garlic, minced
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon onion powder
1/4 teaspoon chili powder
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1 cup grated mozzarella cheese
1 tube refrigerated thin crust pizza crust
2 tablespoons butter
1/2 teaspoon Italian seasoning
1/2 teaspoon garlic salt
Directions
Preheat oven to 400 F.
In a bowl, beat together the spinach and cream cheese.
Add garlic, salt, onion powder, chili powder, pepper and 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning, and beat to combine.
Add Parmesan cheese and 1/2 of mozzarella cheese, and beat to combine. (The other half of the mozzarella cheese will be sprinkled over the filling when you shape the Christmas tree.)
Using tube of thin pizza crust, make 2 layers in the shape of a Christmas tree. Place the first layer on a parchment-lined baking tray.
Spread the spinach cheese mix on top of the first layer, then top with the second layer of dough. Cut and twist "branches" along the sides of the tree.
Bake for about 22 minutes until quite golden brown on top and cooked through on the bottom.
Melt butter and stir in garlic salt and 1/2 teaspoon Italian seasoning, then brush over breadsticks to finish.
Cranberry Brie Crescent Holiday Wreath
Christina Musgrave of Tasting with Tina shared her holiday recipe that's equally cheesy and takes less than 30 minutes to bake, packed with holiday flavors of cranberry, orange, brie and of course -- golden, buttery pastry.
Total Time: 25 Minutes
Servings: 8
Ingredients
3/4 cup fresh cranberries
1/4 cup cranberry juice
3 tablespoons honey
1 tablespoon orange juice
1 pack crescent rolls
4 ounces sliced Brie
Directions
Preheat oven to 375 F.
In a small saucepan, bring cranberry juice to a simmer over medium heat. Stir in honey, mix, and then stir in cranberries and orange juice. Cook for 3-5 minutes, or until liquid reduces and a jam forms.
On a lined baking sheet, line crescent rolls in a ring, with the wide ends overlapping and the narrow ends facing outwards.
Spoon cranberry mixture over the wide ends of the crescent rolls. Next, add brie slices on top of cranberries. Fold the narrow ends of the crescent roll over and tuck under the wide end of the roll.
Bake at 375 F for 20 minutes or until rolls are golden brown.