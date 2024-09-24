From in front of the camera, to behind the counter, reality TV star Caroline Manzo can do it all.
The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star dropped by "GMA3" recently to talk about her new cookbook "Food and Other Things I Love" and cooked up one of her favorite recipes.
Spaghetti Aglio E Olio
Ingredients:
1 lb. spaghetti or angel hair pasta
1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
4 garlic cloves, smashed
1/4 cup finely chopped fresh parsley
3 tbsps. chicken stock
1/2 cup grated pecorino or 1/2 cup parmesan cheese, plus more for serving
Kosher salt
Red pepper flakes
Directions:
Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil over high heat. Cook the pasta to al dente, according to the package directions. Drain well and transfer to a large bowl.
In a large skillet over medium heat, heat the olive oil. When the oil shimmers, add the garlic. Sauté until the garlic is just starting to brown, about four minutes. Immediately pour the oil and garlic over the pasta.
Add the parsley, chicken stock and cheese and toss to combine. Taste for seasoning, adding salt as needed. Serve immediately with more grated cheese and a sprinkle of red pepper flakes.
Have leftovers? Caroline says not to microwave it. Instead, add it to a skillet with a splash of water, set over medium heat, and toss until it's warmed through.
Truffle Asparagus with Fried Egg
Ingredients:
1 1/2 lb. asparagus
2 tbsps. extra-virgin olive oil
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
2 tbsps. unsalted butter
4 eggs
Truffle oil and parmesan cheese, for serving
Directions:
Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil.
Trim the woody ends off the asparagus, about 1 inch from the base. If the spears are thick, use a vegetable peeler to remove the tough peel from the bottom half. Arrange the spears in an even layer on the prepared baking sheet and toss with the olive oil and a big pinch of salt and pepper. Transfer to the oven and roast for 10 to 12 minutes, until the asparagus is crisp and tender.
About five minutes before the asparagus is done, heat two medium skillets over medium heat. Melt 1 tbsp. of butter in each skillet, then crack two eggs in each, giving them plenty of space to fry. Cover the pans and cook for two minutes, then uncover and fry for two to three minutes until the whites are opaque but the yolks are still runny.
Divide the asparagus among four plates and top each with a fried egg. Season the eggs with a little salt and pepper and a small drizzle of truffle oil. Grate a little or a lot of parmesan over the dish and serve immediately.
