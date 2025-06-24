The tide has truly turned for Red Lobster, coming back from an endless shrimp promotion that sank the seafood restaurant's bottom line in 2023 to announce the triumphant return this week of another customer favorite seasonal event: Crabfest.
Red Lobster, which successfully navigated financial restructuring under Chapter 11 and exited its bankruptcy reorganization last summer, announced a new lineup for the limited-time crab-filled menu on Monday.
"Red Lobster's Crabfest is the ultimate summer dining experience, featuring exciting and flavorful dishes like our new Seafood Boils," Red Lobster's Chief Marketing Officer Nichole Robillard said in a statement. "Whether you're a longtime Red Lobster lover or participating in Crabfest for the first time, we've got something to bring everyone joy."
New Crabfest menu at Red Lobster
For this year's Crabfest, Red Lobster is offering two new Seafood Boils -- Mariner's Boil and Sailor's Boil -- which the restaurant has designed to be served tableside and can be customized with various flavor options.
The Mariner's Boil features a Maine lobster tail, a dozen shrimp, snow crab legs, corn, and red potatoes, while the Sailor's Boil is a mix of shrimp, smoked sausage, corn and red potatoes.
Diners can choose to finish either order with Roasted Garlic Butter, Cajun Butter, or Old Bay seasoning.
New dishes featuring crab include the Crabby Stuffed Mushrooms, an appetizer with crab stuffing; Crab-Topped Asparagus, a premium side dish; Crab-Topped Potato, another premium side dish; Steak Oscar, a sirloin topped with lump crab meat in a cream sauce; and Salmon Oscar, an Atlantic salmon filet topped with lump crab meat in cream sauce.
There are also three new beverages for the Festival Summer of Sips menu.
- The Headliner: Purple Haze by Dre & Snoop, featuring STILL G.I.N. by Dre and Snoop, desert pear, handcrafted lemonade and sparkling gold shimmer.
- Opening Act: Passion Star Spritz, featuring Tito's Handmade Vodka and passionfruit, topped with Wycliff Sparkling Wine and garnished with a gold-dusted dried starfruit.
- Encore: Starry Eyed Surprise, featuring Patron Silver Tequila, guava and blue Curaçao, topped with Starry Lemon-Lime and garnished with a sugar sprinkles rimmer.
When is Red Lobster Crabfest?
Crabfest is available for a limited time from June 23 through Sept. 14.