March got a whole lot sweeter with the celebration of Free Cone Day at Dairy Queen.
Earlier this week, the fast food chain announced that participating DQ locations will celebrate the sweet holiday by giving out free cones.
"Free Cone Day is by far one of our favorite days of the year," Maria Hokanson, executive vice president of marketing at American Dairy Queen Corporation, said in a statement. "There's nothing sweeter than enjoying a tasty cone -- on DQ -- to kick off a season full of reasons to celebrate."
Read more about the sweetest holiday below.
When is Free Cone Day?
Dairy Queen's Free Cone Day will coincide with the first day of spring, March 20.
What is being offered?
Treat lovers can get a free small vanilla soft-serve cone with purchase at participating U.S. non-mall locations and at participating mall locations on March 20.
How to get free cones for a year
In addition to free vanilla soft-serve cones on March 20, Dairy Queen announced that fans can also enter to win free cones for a year.
According to a press release, fans can download the DQ app and sign up for DQ Rewards to enter for a chance to win free cones for a year. The sweepstakes ends March 19, 2025, and is only open to U.S. residents.