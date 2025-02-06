Dairy Queen's new Mint Oreo Blizzard has officially arrived!
The fast food chain announced this week that its customers can enjoy the festive St. dessert now without having to wait until St. Patrick's Day on March 17, according to a press release.
The fan-favorite treat combines Oreo cookie pieces and cool mint topping, blended with Dairy Queen's world-famous soft serve.
"With a satisfyingly thick, textured, and oh-so-scoopable treat, the Mint OREO Blizzard Treat delivers the St. Patrick's Day celebration you've been waiting for – where every spoonful feels like finding a four-leaf clover!" the release states.
Dairy Queen's new holiday dessert follows McDonald's recent announcement that the Shamrock Shake is making its return.
The seasonal mint drink officially hits stores Feb. 5, featuring vanilla soft serve blended with mint syrup and topped with whipped cream.
"Make your friends green with envy and snag one of these famously minty treats while supplies last," McDonald's said in its announcement, which also introduced the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, packed with crushed Oreos.
With its early launch, the Shamrock Shake will be available for over a month before St. Patrick's Day at participating locations nationwide.