McDonald's beloved green Shamrock Shake is returning on Feb. 10, ahead of St. Patrick's Day, the restaurant chain announced Tuesday.
To mark the fan-favorite menu item's seasonal return, McDonald's is also reuniting its lovable purple Grimace character with his older and green relative -- Uncle O'Grimacey.
According to McDonald's, Grimace discovered his family's Shamrock Shake recipe, leading him to reconnect with his "joyful" Uncle O'Grimacey from Sham Rock, Ireland, after decades apart. The two are now teaming up to raise awareness and fundraise for Ronald McDonald House Charities, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting ill or injured children and their families.
"Our fans eagerly await the Shamrock Shake each year. We are thrilled that proceeds from this minty-flavored treat will aid RMHC in keeping families together," Joy Silmon, a second-generation McDonald's franchisee, said in a press release. "Family is a core value at McDonald's, and we live this every day. Together, with our Crew, customers, and iconic McDonaldland character, Uncle O'Grimacey, we're helping RMHC make families feel at home, even when they can't be."
Fans will be able to support Ronald McDonald House Charities when they buy a Shamrock Shake, made with vanilla soft serve, minty Shamrock Shake syrup and whipped light cream, at participating McDonald's from Feb. 10 until March 23. McDonald's will donate 25 cents from each shake sold to the charity.
McDonald's will also sell Uncle O'Grimacey-themed merchandise, such as T-shirts and baseball caps at goldenarchesunlimited.com and make an additional donation to RMHC.
The first Shamrock Shake helped kickstart the RMHC charity over 50 years ago, when Philadelphia community members, members of the Philadelphia Eagles NFL team and McDonald's franchisees came up with the idea to raise money for the charity, according to McDonald's.
"Our long-standing tradition of the Shamrock Shake is a testament to the joy we bring to our customers. This year, we are getting back to the first fundraiser that started our incredible partnership with RMHC," said Michael Gonda, Chief Impact Officer, North America at McDonald's. "This Shamrock Shake Season, with a little extra cheer from the Grimace family, we're reminded that the most precious gift is being close to those you love."