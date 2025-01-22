Pokémon fans, there's a new Happy Meal on the menu at McDonald's for a limited time and it comes with even more ways to unlock the Pokémon Trading Card Game in the app.
McDonald's announced on Tuesday the newest limited-time Happy Meal has four different Pokémon-themed box designs featuring Charizard, Pikachu and Dragonite together, Rayquaza, and Roaring Moon.
Each Happy Meal comes with a Pokémon TCG booster pack featuring four of 15 available Pokémon TCG cards, a Pokémon poster, and one sticker sheet to decorate the poster.
"Much like they do for McDonald’s, our fans have deep nostalgia and love for the Pokémon brand. We’re thrilled to build on those great memories and create a new moment of fun and happiness with the new Pokémon Happy Meal," Guillaume Huin, McDonald's Senior Marketing Director, said in a press release.
As part of the Pokémon collaboration, Trainers will be able to visit Sponsored PokéStops or Gyms when visiting all McDonald’s restaurants in the U.S.
Pokémon GO players can also visit participating McDonald's locations to participate in five-star raids at the McDonald’s Gyms. The action will be available from Jan. 20 – Jan. 26, Feb. 10 – Feb. 16, and March 10 – March 16.