McValue is officially on the menu at McDonald's, offering customers more ways to save on menu items with meal deals, all-day savings and more.
McDonald's announced on Tuesday that the new everyday value platform is ready for action nationwide, after previously confirming to ABC News last November the popular $5 Meal Deal would extend into the first half of 2025 as part of the new McValue roll out.
John Cena helps launch new McDonald's McValue menu
To help kick off the new launch, the Golden Arches dubbed beloved actor and former pro-wrestler John Cena its McValue ambassador to deliver the news in a robust social campaign, featuring his own McDonald's favorites.
"I always talk about 'earning my sunset' and there's nothing like heading to McDonald's after completely crushing your day," Cena said in a statement.
The lifelong McDonald's fan added, "It's tough to choose between some of my favorites sometimes, but now I don't have to. The fact that fans can mix and match with the new McValue menu to get great deals on the food they love is going to be an absolute game-changer."
Cena is sharing his favorite orders and more on his social channels, including revealing his go-to Buy One, Add One for $1 combo -- a sausage McMuffin and hash browns.
What's on the new McValue menu at McDonald's?
The new McValue platform "offers more variety, choice and flexibility," McDonald's explained, adding that customers can save with the Buy One, Add One for $1 offer, as well as the $5 Meal Deal that launched to mass popularity in 2024.
There will also be a continued rollout of more than $3 million in local and in-app promotional offers all under the new McValue menu, including free medium fries with a $1 purchase every Friday in 2025 and a free McCrispy Chicken Sandwich for new app users.
Each local franchise can serve up additional deals in their respective communities, including promoting app-exclusive offers like 20% off $10 or more and sharing their must-try Buy One, Add One pairings.
McDonald's has partnered with 16 brands to roll out more offers throughout the first few weeks of 2025 from a free month of YouTube TV to 20 minutes of free Wi-Fi on American Airlines to a Tinder Gold Premium Access subscription.
Customers who interact with McValue ads can unlock free credits, upgrades and ad-free entertainment while supplies last.
McDonald's revises some DEI practices
This launch comes on the heels of the company making a major announcement about changes to its diversity, equity and inclusion practices.
McDonald's is the latest in the list of major companies, such as Walmart, Ford and John Deere, to roll back DEI initiatives.
The company cited the 2023 Supreme Court decision that ended affirmative action in college admissions, saying it will retire specific programs, like pausing participation surveys from external groups and no longer setting representation targets.
McDonald's said it will continue with inclusion initiatives, and that "everyone is welcome under the Golden Arches."
The company said it has reached gender pay equity at all levels of the company -- a goal it announced in 2021 -- and said 25% of its total supplier spending goes to diverse-owned businesses.