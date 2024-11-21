Get ready to ring in the New Year with affordable fast food prices, because value is staying on the menu at McDonald's.
"We went big on value this summer and fall -- and as we look to 2025, we're cooking up something even bigger," McDonald's told ABC News in a statement. "We and our franchisees have heard customers loud and clear when it comes to keeping prices as affordable as possible."
The hit sensation $5 Meal Deal, along with numerous local promotions and offers in-app, will carry through as part of McDonald's new "McValue" strategy to help keep costs down for customers through the first half of next year.
The deal, which includes a choice of a McDouble or McChicken, four-piece chicken McNuggets, small fries and a small drink, first launched this summer for a limited time. In September, the fast food chain announced it would extend the deal into December.
ABC News also confirmed that McDonald's plans to introduce a "buy one, add one" option for $1 more -- to buy one item full price and add another, like a double cheeseburger, for a buck.
The news comes on the heels of McDonald's warning that sales could take a hit following a regional e-coli outbreak tied to raw onions.
The Chicago-based company is now investing millions of dollars to boost traffic at select locations.
Executives at competitors like Burger King, Wendy's and Kentucky Fried Chicken have all remained laser-focused on dishing up low prices with similar value meals becoming fixtures on fast food menus in recent months.