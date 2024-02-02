Feeling lucky? The Shamrock Shake is returning to McDonald's next week, the fast food chain announced Thursday.

McDonald's revealed that the seasonal St. Patrick's Day-themed mint drink will officially arrive in stores Feb. 5.

McDonald's appears to be readying for St. Paddy's Day slightly earlier this year: Last year, the fan-favorite Shamrock Shake landed in restaurants on Feb. 20.

The iconic shake features vanilla soft serve blended with mint syrup, and is layered with a whipped topping.

"Make your friends green with envy and snag one of these famously minty treats while supplies last," the announcement from McDonald's reads.

The announcement also highlighted the arrival of the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry with crushed Oreos sprinkled throughout.

Both shakes will be available at participating restaurants nationwide.

The early arrival means the green drink will be in stores for over a month ahead of St. Patrick's Day, March 17.

The Golden Arches also recently rolled out new hotter and juicier versions of the Big Mac and Double Cheeseburger for 2024, after planning the move in 2020.

Earlier this year, the burger chain announced the arrival of the Double Big Mac, which hit stores Jan. 25. The new menu addition "is double the fun with four 100% all-beef patties. It's topped with pickles, crisp shredded lettuce, finely chopped onions, our iconic Big Mac sauce, and a slice of American cheese, all sandwiched between a fluffy sesame seed bun," according to a McDonald's announcement.

ABC News' Kelly McCarthy contributed to this story.