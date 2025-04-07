Chef David Rose shares budget-friendly recipes: Beef fried rice, salt and pepper shrimp & spicy penne alla vodka
Looking to save time and money without sacrificing flavor? You're in the right place!
Celebrity chef David Rose joins "Good Morning America" and "GMA3" to share quick, affordable dinner ideas -- all under $20 and ready in just 15 minutes.
On the menu: beef fried rice, salt and pepper shrimp, and spicy penne alla vodka with chicken, perfect for feeding a family of four.
Check out his recipes below and bring fresh inspiration to your weekly meals.
Wok-Fried Beef Fried Rice
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 15 minutes
Makes 4 servings
Ingredients
2 tablespoons olive oil
3 large eggs, beaten
1 pound ground beef
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon black pepper
1 teaspoon sesame oil
½ cup finely minced yellow onion
2 tablespoons chopped green onions, white and green parts
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 cup frozen vegetable medley (carrots, corn, green beans), thawed
1 tablespoon tomato paste
1 tablespoon sriracha or any hot sauce
2 cups cooked white rice, cold
2 teaspoons soy sauce
¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro
Directions
1.) Place wok on stove-top at medium-high heat.
2.) Add1 teaspoon of the olive oil in the wok and add the eggs. Cook the eggs for about 30 seconds, or until fluffy and lightly cooked. *Be careful not to overcook them.
3.) Remove the eggs from the wok, set aside, and carefully wipe the wok clean with a paper towel.
4.) Add 2 tablespoons of olive oil and the ground beef to the wok, add the salt and pepper and sauté for 5 to 7 minutes, until browned and fully cooked through.
5.) Remove the ground beef from the wok and set aside. Add the sesame oil and the remaining 1 teaspoon olive oil if needed to the wok.
6.) Sauté the yellow and green onions and garlic until caramelized.
7.) Add the rest of the vegetables and a pinch of salt and pepper. Continue to cook for 3 to 4 minutes, until hot and lightly caramelized.
8.) Add the ground beef back into the wok, along with the tomato paste and sriracha. Sauté for 2 to 3 minutes, until the tomato paste and sriracha become fragrant.
9.) Add the rice and soy sauce and stir fry until the rice is thoroughly heated and starts to slightly brown.
10.) Add the eggs and cilantro and stir fry until well incorporated with the other ingredients.
11.) Serve hot from the wok. If needed, season to taste with additional salt and pepper.
Salt and Pepper Shrimp
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 8 minutes
Makes 4 servings
Ingredients
¾ cup cornstarch
¼ cup rice flour
3 cups plus 1 tablespoon vegetable oil, divided
1 pound shrimp (21/25 count), peeled and deveined, tail on (Or frozen)
1 small jalapeño, seeded and thinly sliced
¼ cup shallots, thinly sliced
1 tablespoon peeled and freshly minced ginger root
3 cloves garlic, thinly sliced
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1 teaspoon black pepper
2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro, for garnish
2 tablespoons green onions, white and green parts minced, for garnish
Directions
1.) Place the cornstarch and rice flour in a medium bowl and whisk until incorporated. Set aside.
2.) Place wok on stove-top at medium-high heat.
3.) Add 3 cups of the oil to the wok and set the stovetop to medium-high heat.
4.) Wait for the oil temperature to reach 350°F to 375°F. Check whether the oil is ready by dropping a little cornstarch in to see if it sizzles.
5.) Toss the shrimp in the cornstarch mixture and shake off any excess. Add the shrimp and fry in batches of 6 for 2 to 3 minutes, flipping midway through cooking, until crispy and cooked through.
6.) Place the finished cooked shrimp on a wire rack set over a paper towel–lined sheet pan to drain. Continue until all of the shrimp are fried.
7.) Empty oil out of the wok, reserving one tablespoon oil to the side, and clean and dry the wok.
8.) Place the wok back on the stovetop at medium-high heat and add back in reserved 1 tablespoon oil, jalapeño, shallot, ginger, and garlic. Constantly stir-fry for 35 to 40 seconds, until fragrant and lightly caramelized.
9.) While stir-frying, place the shrimp back in the wok with the salt and pepper. Continue to consistently stir-fry for about 15 to 20 seconds, until well incorporated.
10.) Garnish with cilantro and green onions.
Creamy Spicy Tomato Pasta with Chicken
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 15 minutes
Makes 4 servings
Ingredients
12 oz skinless chicken breast, cut into1" cubes
28 oz. San Marzano tomatoes, hand crushed
2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
½ minced shallots
3 basil leaves, hand torn
1 tablespoon harissa paste (or substitute for a blend of smoked paprika and cayenne pepper)
8 oz. penne or a pasta of your choice, cook al dente
2 tablespoons tomato paste
4 tablespoons olive oil
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
1 teaspoon kosher salt
½ teaspoon of black pepper, to season chicken
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
Crushed red pepper
½ cup vodka (optional)
¾ cup heavy cream
grated parmesan cheese, to taste
S+P, to taste
Directions
1.) Season diced chicken liberally with salt and pepper.
2.) Add olive oil to a saucepan on medium-high heat; add diced chicken and sauté until browned on all sides, about 2–3 minutes, then remove chicken with a slotted spoon.
3.) Reduce heat to medium and add butter, shallot, garlic, and a pinch of salt, black pepper, and pinch of crushed red pepper; sauté until caramelized and slightly nutty, about 1 minute.
4.) Add tomato paste and harissa paste and sauté until browned, and fragrant about 45 seconds; add vodka to pan and reduce by 1/3, about 30 seconds.
5.) Add crushed San Marzano tomatoes, basil, heavy cream, ½ teaspoon salt, and ½ teaspoon black pepper to pan and bring a boil; return chicken to pan simmer, about 8 minutes, until cooked through and sauce is reduced to a sauce-like consistency.
6.)Toss cooked pasta in vodka sauce and top with freshly grated Parmesan Cheese; season to taste with salt and pepper.
