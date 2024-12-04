Dunkin' is adding more sweetness and festivities to the final chapter of its holiday menu!
The coffee and doughnut chain dropped its latest offerings on Wednesday, including the continuation of Free Donut Wednesdays, according to a press release.
Now through Dec. 25, Dunkin' Rewards members can snag a free classic donut with any drink purchase every Wednesday.
For a limited time, those donuts will come in pink holiday gift bags with candy cane stripes on the sides to make your treat feel extra festive.
The new lineup also features Dunkin's first-ever sugar cookie, debuting just in time for National Cookie Day on Wednesday, along with the return of Holiday Sprinkle takeover for its bakery case.
The sugar cookie features a shortbread cookie base topped with sweet pink frosting and rainbow sprinkles, designed to resemble the iconic Strawberry Frosted Sprinkle donut, according to the release.
Meanwhile, as part of the Holiday Sprinkle Takeover, bakery cases will get a festive upgrade starting Dec. 4, with classic Chocolate, Vanilla and Strawberry Frosted donuts adorned in holiday themed sprinkles.
The new holiday menu launch follows Dunkin's recent debut of its Holiday Cookie Signature Latte, available hot or iced.
This festive drink is crafted with espresso and whole milk, featuring flavors of buttery cookie and toasted almond. It's topped off with a swirl of whipped cream, a drizzle of caramel and a sprinkle of cookie butter crumbles for the perfect holiday indulgence.