The holidays are arriving early at Dunkin' with a new slate of sweet seasonal sips and bites hitting menus Nov. 1.
The donut and coffee chain unveiled its lineup of seasonal offerings this week, which includes new Holiday Cookie Signature Lattes, a first-ever Almond Croissant, the return of Free Donut Wednesdays and gingerbread house-inspired packaging.
"At Dunkin', we believe the holidays are all about bringing people together through moments of joy -- and what better way to do that than with our new seasonal menu featuring our Holiday Cookie Signature Latte and Almond Croissant, alongside fan-favorite flavors like Peppermint Mocha, Toasted White Chocolate, and Cookie Butter Cold Brew," Beth Turenne, Dunkin' vice president of category management, said in a press release. "This year, our Donut Dozens and MUNCHKINS Donut Hole Treats come in charming, holiday-themed boxes, making it easier than ever to share the joy of Dunkin' with friends and family all season long."
What's new this season on the Dunkin' holiday menu
Dunkin' is adding a new Holiday Cookie Signature Latte -- available hot or iced -- made with espresso that's blended with whole milk, has notes of buttery cookie and toasted almond, and is finished with a swirl of whipped cream, a drizzle of caramel and cookie butter crumbles for a sweet crunch.
A new White Hazelnut Bark Coffee offers notes of both white chocolate and toasted hazelnut blended with cream and Dunkin' Original Blend iced or hot coffee.
The new all-butter Almond Croissant is filled with sweet almond paste and topped with slivered almonds.
Dunkin' is also debuting a hearty Hash Brown Brisket Scramble Bowl, an iteration of last year's Loaded Hash Browns. The bowl features crisp hash browns with a blend of shredded brisket, scrambled eggs, smoked cheddar cheese, poblano peppers, caramelized onions and seasonings, topped with a drizzle of cheddar queso.
Holiday bestsellers return to Dunkin' menu
The popular limited-time Cookie Butter Cold Brew will be returning for its third year. The sweet coffee drink is topped with cookie butter cold foam and a sprinkling of cookie butter crumbles.
The Cookie Butter Donut is also back, a classic yeast shell filled with brown-sugar cookie butter buttercream and topped with maple-flavored icing and cookie butter crumbles.
Dunkin's iconic seasonal duo -- the Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte and Toasted White Chocolate Signature Latte -- are also back this season.
Cozy limited-time Holiday merch at Dunkin'
In addition to its seasonal food and beverage offerings, Dunkin' is doing a merch drop on Nov. 1 at 12 p.m. ET on its website "that captures the whimsical charm of the new holiday cups and donut boxes," according to the brand.
The new cozy collection of items includes festive pajamas for adults ($42) and kids ($34), beanies ($22), cozy socks ($16) and Mini Donut Tote Bags ($20), all designed with the same motifs found on the brand's holiday packaging.