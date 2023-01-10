You don't need complicated tools and techniques to get a delicious dish on the dinner table.

Chef Jamie Oliver joined "Good Morning America" on Tuesday to share a new recipe from his latest cookbook, "One: Simple One-Pan Wonders," that takes only a little effort to put together, but still results in a dish you'll want to make over and over again.

Check it out below.

Garlic Mushroom Tagliatelle with Thyme, Crushed Walnuts, Arugula and Parmesan

Total cook time: 8 minutes

Serves: 1

4 1/2 ounces fresh lasagna sheets

3 ounces oyster mushrooms

1 clove garlic

1/3 ounce Parmesan cheese

2 sprigs thyme

4 shelled, unsalted walnut halves

1 heaping tablespoon cottage cheese

1 handful arugula

Directions

Boil the kettle. Cut the lasagna sheets lengthways into 1/2-inch strips to make tagliatelle.

Put an 11-inch frying pan on a high heat and dry fry the mushrooms as it heats up. Peel and finely slice the garlic. Finely grate the Parmesan.

Once the mushrooms are lightly charred, add a little drizzle of olive oil to the pan with the garlic, strip in the thyme leaves, then crumble in the walnuts. When the garlic is lightly golden, scatter the pasta into the pan. Carefully pour in enough boiling kettle water to just cover the pasta, about 1 1/4 cups. Let it bubble away for 4 minutes, or until the pasta has absorbed most of the water and you’ve got a nice sauce, stirring regularly and loosening with an extra splash of water, if needed.