If you're looking for some tennis-inspired snacks and sips to serve while watching the U.S. Open on the couch this weekend, check out these easy eats.
Home cook and food blogger Jason Goldstein joined "Good Morning America" on Saturday to share three simple
Tennis Ball Charcuterie
Ingredients
3 lbs of provolone
1/2 cup chopped pineapple
1/2 cup chopped mango
1/2 cup chopped peaches
1 cup green grapes
1 cup Yogurt covered pretzels
Halves kiwi for decoration (optional)
Directions
To create the provolone flowers: Using a biscuit or round cookie cutter, stamp out even circles in the center of the provolone, then slice those circles in half.
Layer the half circles on top of each other in a straight line and roll it together to form a rose. Add a toothpick and stick it through the flat edge on the bottom to hold the rose together.
Continue making roses until you have at least 30 and arrange the roses to form a circle on a plate.
To assemble the rest of the board:
Take the yogurt covered pretzels, two at a time and create a pattern to look like curved stitching of the tennis ball on both sides. Place a line of grapes around the tennis ball to outline it. Finally mix all the fruit together and then pour around the edge of the plate.
Tips
You can use any sliced cheese, veggies, or lunch meat to make roses.
Any white chocolate can be used as the tennis ball stitching. You can use chocolate covered almonds, white M&Ms, or any chocolate covered candy.
You can make this a day in advance and great to do with the whole family
Everything Avocado Shrimp Sandwiches
Ingredients
4 avocados (cut in half, de-seeded, and left whole) squeeze lemon so they do not discolor.
3 tablespoon everything bagel seasoning
1 lemon
Greek Yogurt
For the shrimp
2 pounds peeled deveined raw shrimp
3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon salt and pepper
Directions
On a sheet tray mix all shrimp ingredients.
Spread shrimp out on a sheet tray so that they cook evenly and do not steam.
Cook for 10 minutes. No need to turn shrimp. Take out and let cool. Squeeze lemon on shrimp and mix and assemble sandwich. Place avocado half cut side up slather greek yogurt. Top with shrimp and then top with cilantro and then top with an avocado. Sprinkle avocado with everything bagel seasoning and press seeds lightly to stick to avocado. Enjoy!
Tips
Cook the shrimp the day before to make assembly and serving even easier.
Squeeze lemon or lime over the avocado if you're not using it right away so that it does not brown as quickly.
When squeezing a lemon, cut the sides or "cheeks" so the seeds do not get into your food.
You can use anything you want as the middle of sandwich -- smoked salmon, ham and swiss, or roasted veggies and cheddar.
Grand Slam Mocktail
Makes 2
Ingredients
6 honeydew melon balls
2 cups of lemonade
2 ounces of cran-pineapple, or cran-raspberry juice
Lots of ice
Directions
Pour the lemonade into a tall glass until it's 2/3 of the way up.
Add 1 ounce of cran-pineapple juice and fill the glass with ice.
Next, add three melon balls onto a skewer.
Repeat for the second mocktail, serve, sip and enjoy!
Tips
To make the melon balls, place a melon baller with the flat side facing down and push into the flesh of the fruit, rotating as you push so the entire thing creates a sphere with no flat edge.
You can make the melon balls and freeze them for up to a month to use again.
You can make your own cranberry pineapple juice by putting equal parts cranberry juice and pineapple juice and mixing it together.
Make sure the drink is super cold by chilling the juices overnight.
Put the glasses in the freezer to frost before assembling to keep the drink cold.
