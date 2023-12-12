With thousands of search results for holiday treats online, it can be tough to sift through the seemingly endless list to find the perfect festive recipe.

Christmas saltine cracker treats consistently take over on TikTok this time of year, while traditional food blogs offer more detailed directions for seasonal sweets and family favorites.

"Good Morning America" found a few new simple holiday treats -- developed, tested and perfected by top food creators -- to add to any table this season.

A plate of Rudolph-inspired treats. berryandtheboards/Alaura Berry

Check out their recipes below.

Sheet Tray Holiday Cookie Bars 6 Ways

Maegan Brown holds a sheet tray of six different holiday cookies. The Baker Mama

Maegan Brown, aka The Baker Mama, has tons of delicious and festive treat ideas, including her adorable snack boards, and this baking hack is perfect for anyone who needs a hand baking a variety of cookies.

Her genius recipe uses a simple base cookie dough that can be made into six possible flavor combinations: Caramel Pecan Chocolate Chip with Sea Salt, Snickerdoodle, Holiday Sprinkles, Cranberry White Chocolate Macadamia Nut, Peanut Butter Chocolate Kiss, and Chocolate Chip with Holiday M &M's. The best part is they all bake on a single sheet tray.

Check out her full recipe below for the cookie bars that are perfect for any time-pressed hosts this holiday season.

Ingredients

Cookie dough:

1 1/2 cups (3 sticks) unsalted butter, softened

1 cup granulated sugar

1 cup light brown sugar

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

Mix-in ingredients:

Chocolate Chip + M &M's

1/4 cup semi-sweet chocolate baking chips

1/4 cup red and green M &M's

Caramel Pecan Chocolate Chunk with Sea Salt

1/4 cup caramel bits

1/4 cup chopped pecans

1/4 cup dark chocolate chunks

1/2 teaspoon flaky sea salt (to sprinkle on cookies after baking)

Snickerdoodle

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Sprinkles

1/3 cup red and green sprinkles

Cranberry White Chocolate Macadamia Nut

1/4 cup dried cranberries

1/4 cup chopped macadamia nuts

1/4 cup white chocolate chips

Peanut Butter Kiss

1/4 cup creamy peanut butter

9 Hershey's Kisses milk chocolate candy (to top cookies after baking)

A plate of holiday cookies from The Baker Mama. The Baker Mama

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 F. Spray a 13-by-18-inch sheet pan with nonstick cooking spray. Set aside.

In the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat the butter and sugars until well combined. Beat in the eggs and vanilla.

With the mixer on low speed, beat in the flour, baking soda and salt until combined.

Add 3/4 cup cookie dough to 6 different bowls. Place the ingredients for each flavor in each of the bowls with the dough and stir to combine well.

NOTE: For the Peanut Butter Kiss cookies, save the Hershey's Kisses to top that section with after baking. For the Caramel Pecan Chocolate Chunk, save the flaky sea salt to sprinkle on that section until after baking. For the Snickerdoodle, save some of the cinnamon sugar mixture to sprinkle on the dough after you've pressed it into the pan

Place each ball of mixed cookie dough into a sixth of the prepared sheet pan.

Press the cookie doughs down evenly, with your hands, to fill the sixth of the sheet pan that each cookie dough is in. Each cookie dough should be pressed up next to the other cookie doughs that are beside it to fill the entire sheet pan.

Garnish each square of cookie dough with additional toppings for that dough, if desired.

Bake for about 15-20 minutes or until golden brown on top and a toothpick inserted in the center of the cookie bars comes out clean. Try not to over-bake them if you want them to be chewy.

Once the cookie bars are baked, immediately press the Hershey's Kisses into the peanut butter square and then sprinkle the Caramel Pecan Chocolate Chunk section with sea salt.

Let the cookie bars cool in the pan for at least 10 minutes before cutting into squares.

Recipe reprinted courtesy of The Baker Mama.

Ornament Brownie Balls

Brownie bites decorated like Christmas ornaments. The Baker Mama

Brown also shared this simple dessert idea for ornament-inspired brownie bites.

Ingredients

Brownies:

1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter

3/4 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

2 cups sugar

3 eggs

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup all-purpose flour

Other ingredients:

16-ounce package vanilla candy coating

Festive sprinkles

24 chocolate coated caramel candies (such as Rolos)

24 mini candy canes

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 F. Lightly grease an 8-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray and set aside.

In a large microwaveable bowl, melt the butter and chocolate chips until completely melted, about 2 minutes, stirring every 30 seconds.

Stir in the sugar. Add the eggs, one at a time, stirring until well combined. Stir in the vanilla and then the flour until well mixed. Pour evenly into prepared baking dish.

Bake for 30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, but the brownies are still fudgy. Do not over bake. Let brownies cool completely on a wire rack.

Once brownies are cooled, use a spoon to dig up the middle of the brownies, leaving the edges to snack on later! Roll 2-tablespoon portions of fudgy brownie into balls and place on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Place baking sheet in the freezer for 10-15 minutes so brownie balls will harden.

Melt the candy coating according to package directions. Using a fork, dip each brownie ball into the candy coating until it is completely coated. Place on a greased cooling rack or parchment paper. Immediately sprinkle with festive sprinkles. Let set completely.

Using the bottom of a candy cane, make a small well in the top of each chocolate-coated caramel. Then, dip the end of the candy cane in a little candy coating before standing it up in the well. Let set completely.

Dip the bottoms of the chocolate-coated caramels into the candy coating and attach one to the top of each brownie ball. Let set completely before serving.

Notes: If candy coating starts to harden while decorating the brownie balls, return to the microwave for 15-30 seconds to melt again.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups

A chocolate peanut butter cup Rudolph reindeer treat. berryandtheboards/Alaura Berry

Alaura Berry, who has been styling food for more than five years and sharing her recipes with Instagram followers at @berryandtheboards, shared a simple treat that would be perfect at a holiday party or as a sweet homemade gift for the chocolate-lover in your life.

"I love how simple and easy these are," she told "GMA" of the riff on her recipe that was first conceived as bats for Halloween. "Everyone loved them so much, I had to come up with a fun, cute spin on a treat for the holiday season."

In addition to serving for dessert, she suggested adding these to a holiday cheese board for something that can "add a little more to the theme without being over the top."

Berry's best advice for home cooks tackling treats and other holiday recipes this season is "to not stress yourself out by trying to make your food look perfect," she said. "There is no such thing, and in the end, it's edible and that is what matters most -- and of course, have fun with it."

Ingredients

Miniature Reese's Peanut Butter Cups

Pretzels

Melted chocolate to hold on the eyes and nose

Edible eyes

Red Hots candies

Directions

Melt your favorite chocolate in a small bowl.

Peel off the wrapper on the peanut butter cup.

Snap the pretzels in half to use as the antlers.

Use a small spoon to place some melted chocolate on the flat top of the peanut butter cup. Add the edible eyes on top and add the Red Hot at the base of the cup for the nose.

Use a small paring knife to make two small cuts on the side of the cup. Place one end of the half pretzel into the slit and repeat on the second side to create antlers.

Serve and enjoy!

No-bake Pretzel Wreath Treats

Mom and life-hack expert Kamry Vincent shared this simple no-cooking-required sweet and salty recipe that uses just four store-bought ingredients.

Ingredients

Mini pretzels

Green candy melts

Twizzlers (pull and peel)

Sprinkles

Parchment paper

Directions

Melt your candy melts.

Dip the bottom of each mini pretzel into the candy melts and arrange in a circle on the parchment paper.

Now, add a second layer of dipped pretzels.

Sprinkle on your sprinkles and add a Twizzler bow. Let them set up and enjoy!

DIY Chocolate Pretzel Christmas Trees